Download Windows 11's stunning wallpapers now

Yesterday, Microsoft’s successor to Windows 10 got leaked onto the web, revealing that it would indeed be called Windows 11, and showing off a new look that owes a lot to the cancelled Windows 10X.

The look of the new OS, with its centered taskbar and Start menu, is clearly going to be a bit divisive, but one thing most of us can agree on is the default wallpapers look great. And you can give your Windows 10 system a Windows 11 makeover by installing them now.

The main, default wallpaper -- some artfully arranged fabric -- is available in both light and dark. There are also backgrounds with an orb in different colors and some landscapes.

You can preview some of the main wallpapers in the slideshow below, but if you want to actually download them in all their high-res glory we recommend grabbing this bundle from @ChangeWindows on OneDrive. The link is here.

Which is your favorite wallpaper?

Download Windows 11's stunning wallpapers now

