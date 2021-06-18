Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system leaked online this week. You can download the wallpapers of the operating system already, in case you are interested.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New Windows apps and games

Pixlr E

Pixlr E is a photo editing application for Windows 10 that focuses on preparing photos for online publication. It comes with templates that you may use or a blank canvas option.

Some of its features including removing backgrounds, creating collages, and adding text and other elements to photos.

Universal Registry Editor

The initial release of Universal Registry Editor supports the viewing of the Registry only. The developer announced that future versions will include Registry editing capabilities.

The current version supports dark and light themes, entering Registry paths directly, or browsing the Registry using the folder-like structure.

USBDriveLog

USBDriveLog is a portable program for Windows 10 by Nirsoft that displays a list of connected USB devices when it is run.

It lists information such as the name of the device, plug-in time and unplug time, device ID, or manufacturer. A click on a column header sorts the data accordingly.

Data can be exported to various file formats, including CSV and HTML.

Microsoft Edge Beta is now available for Android.

Project Reunion 0.8 RC is available.

Ventoy 1.0.46 improves legacy BIOS mode ISO booting and other things.