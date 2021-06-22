Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a ho-hum Chrome OS laptop with optional LTE

Chromebooks have been gaining in popularity lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it simply overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.

While Chromebooks don't typically have the most exciting hardware, there are some powerful models on the market. Today, Samsung shares details about an all-new 14-inch Chrome OS laptop, but sadly, it not at all exciting. In fact, is rather ho-hum. Called "Galaxy Chromebook Go," it is powered by a fairly anemic Intel Celeron processor. The screen resolution is an embarrassing 1366x768. Worst of all, it uses sluggish eMMC for storage, and the base model has a paltry 4GB of RAM.

On the positive side, a model with 8GB of RAM will be offered in some markets -- that is the minimum amount of system memory I would recommend in 2021. Surprisingly, there will be an optional LTE model that offers cellular connectivity -- it won't support 5G, though. Thankfully, Galaxy Chromebook Go does have some modern niceties such as USB-C and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung shares specifications and configuration options below.

Dimensions 327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm Weight 1.45kg OS Chrome OS Display 14-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768) CPU Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Connectivity LTE (Optional)

Wi-Fi 6, 802.11 ax 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Color Silver Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB (eMMC) Camera / Mic 720p HD / Digital Mic Battery 42.3Wh (Typical) Adapter 45W USB Type-C Charger Speakers Stereo (1.5W x 2) Port USB Type-C (2), USB-A 3.2 (1), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic,

MicroSD, Nano SIM, Nano Security slot

Unfortunately, beyond specs, Samsung is very quiet regarding the Galaxy Chromebook Go. The company has not revealed pricing, availability, or markets for the laptop. With that said, unless the Galaxy Chromebook Go is priced extremely low, it is doubtful many consumers will even care about it.