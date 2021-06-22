Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a ho-hum Chrome OS laptop with optional LTE

Chromebooks have been gaining in popularity lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it simply overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.

While Chromebooks don't typically have the most exciting hardware, there are some powerful models on the market. Today, Samsung shares details about an all-new 14-inch Chrome OS laptop, but sadly, it not at all exciting. In fact, is rather ho-hum. Called "Galaxy Chromebook Go," it is powered by a fairly anemic Intel Celeron processor. The screen resolution is an embarrassing 1366x768. Worst of all, it uses sluggish eMMC for storage, and the base model has a paltry 4GB of RAM.

On the positive side, a model with 8GB of RAM will be offered in some markets -- that is the minimum amount of system memory I would recommend in 2021. Surprisingly, there will be an optional LTE model that offers cellular connectivity -- it won't support 5G, though. Thankfully, Galaxy Chromebook Go does have some modern niceties such as USB-C and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung shares specifications and configuration options below.

Dimensions327.1 x 225.6 x 15.9mm
Weight1.45kg
OSChrome OS
Display14-inch TFT HD (1366 x 768)
CPUIntel Celeron Processor N4500
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
ConnectivityLTE (Optional)
Wi-Fi 6, 802.11 ax 2x2,
Bluetooth v5.1
ColorSilver
Memory4GB, 8GB (LPDDR4X)
Storage32GB, 64GB, 128GB (eMMC)
Camera / Mic720p HD / Digital Mic
Battery42.3Wh (Typical)
Adapter45W USB Type-C Charger
SpeakersStereo (1.5W x 2)
PortUSB Type-C (2), USB-A 3.2 (1), 3.5mm Headphone/Mic,
MicroSD, Nano SIM, Nano Security slot

Unfortunately, beyond specs, Samsung is very quiet regarding the Galaxy Chromebook Go. The company has not revealed pricing, availability, or markets for the laptop. With that said, unless the Galaxy Chromebook Go is priced extremely low, it is doubtful many consumers will even care about it.

