Seagate unveils FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

The transition to PCIe 4.0 is undoubtedly in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not the user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, Seagate unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "FireCuda 530," this speedy gaming-focused SSD can be had with an optional aluminum heatsink -- for an added fee, of course. It offers a maximum read speed of 7,300MB/s and max write of 6,900MB/s.

"Delivering sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, the FireCuda 530 catalyzes PCIe Gen4 power with transfer rates up to two times faster than PCIe Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA-based SSDs. The drive is built with a Seagate-validated E18 controller and the latest 3D TLC NAND to provide the most advanced speed and durability for PC gaming. Seagate also offers a minimalistic heatsink option, specially designed by EKWB that swaps out cooling fins for a more massive, high-grade aluminum block with a finely textured finish, maximizing cooling," says Seagate.

"Available in capacities up to 4TB, the FireCuda 530 offers long lasting endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 5100 TBW -- meaning gamers can write and delete 70 percent of the drive capacity every day for 5 years. Seagate’s FireCuda 530 includes a three-year Rescue Data Recovery Service plan1 and a five-year limited warranty so gamers have peace of mind knowing their data is secure. The drive also comes bundled with Seagate's SeaTools and DiscWizard making it easy for gamers and PC builders to add new drives to their computer and monitor the health and performance of each drive."

The Seagate FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD can be had here very soon. It will be offered in your choice of four capacities -- 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The standard version of the SSD is priced at $139.99, $239.99, $489.99, and $949.99 respectively. The heatsink variant costs a bit more -- $159.99, $259.99, $539.99, and $999.99.

