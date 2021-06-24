TEAMGROUP launches hardcore T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

If you have a cutting-edge PC with PCIe 4.0, you will probably want to get a compatible solid state drive to maximize your performance. True, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are largely for bragging rights and benchmarks -- you probably won't notice a difference in actual use -- but still, you might as well go for the best if the difference in price isn't totally obscene.

Today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-FORCE CARDEA A440," this speedy gaming-focused SSD comes with interchangeable heatsinks -- a very unique cooling option. Essentially, you can opt for the giant aluminum heatsink if it fits in your computer, or the graphene heatsink if space is tight

"Equipped with QLC Flash, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD supports the latest PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 standards, meaning that it is compatible with PCIe Gen3.0 interface while offering up to 4TB in capacity. The read/write speeds reach up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s, which are 10 times faster than traditional SSDs, making it a pioneer for the new TB M.2 era and the best choice for players in terms of cooling, speed, and capacity," says TEAMGROUP.

The company also says, "T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD is equipped with two patented cooling modules that gamers can freely interchange between. The patented high-strength aluminum heat sink can multiply cooling effects while the patented ultra-thin grapheme heat sink as an ultra-light volume for easy assembly and low interference. Both cooling modules are effective in cooling the SSD, making it a great addition to PCIe SSD for cooling and performance."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model CARDEA Z44Q Interface PCIe Gen4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4 Capacity 2TB / 4TB Voltage DC +3.3V Operation Temperature 0˚C ~ 70˚C Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C Terabyte Written (TBW) 2TB - 400TBW

4TB - 800TBW Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

2TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/3,700 MB/s

4TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s



IOPS (IOMeter):

2TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K

4TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K Weight 13g (with Graphene heat sink)

46g (with Aluminum heat sink) Dimensions 80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink)

80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink) Humidity RH 90% under 40°C (operational) Vibration 80Hz~2,000Hz/20G Shock 1,500G/0.5ms MTBF 3,000,000 hours Operating System System Requirements:Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista Linux 2.6.33 or later Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, it should be available here soon. What we do know, however, is pricing. The 2TB model will cost $350, while the 4TB variant will sell for $690.

