TEAMGROUP launches hardcore T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

If you have a cutting-edge PC with PCIe 4.0, you will probably want to get a compatible solid state drive to maximize your performance. True, PCIe 4.0 SSDs are largely for bragging rights and benchmarks -- you probably won't notice a difference in actual use -- but still, you might as well go for the best if the difference in price isn't totally obscene.

Today, TEAMGROUP unveils a new M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. Called "T-FORCE CARDEA A440," this speedy gaming-focused SSD comes with interchangeable heatsinks -- a very unique cooling option. Essentially, you can opt for the giant aluminum heatsink if it fits in your computer, or the graphene heatsink if space is tight

"Equipped with QLC Flash, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD supports the latest PCIe Gen4x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 standards, meaning that it is compatible with PCIe Gen3.0 interface while offering up to 4TB in capacity. The read/write speeds reach up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s, which are 10 times faster than traditional SSDs, making it a pioneer for the new TB M.2 era and the best choice for players in terms of cooling, speed, and capacity," says TEAMGROUP.

The company also says, "T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q PCIe4.0 SSD is equipped with two patented cooling modules that gamers can freely interchange between. The patented high-strength aluminum heat sink can multiply cooling effects while the patented ultra-thin grapheme heat sink as an ultra-light volume for easy assembly and low interference. Both cooling modules are effective in cooling the SSD, making it a great addition to PCIe SSD for cooling and performance."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

ModelCARDEA Z44Q
InterfacePCIe Gen4.0 x4 with NVMe 1.4
Capacity2TB / 4TB
VoltageDC +3.3V
Operation Temperature0˚C ~ 70˚C
Storage Temperature-40˚C ~ 85˚C
Terabyte Written (TBW)2TB - 400TBW
4TB - 800TBW
PerformanceCrystal Disk Mark:
2TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/3,700 MB/s
4TB Read/Write: up to 5,000/4,000 MB/s

IOPS (IOMeter):
2TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K
4TB Read/Write: up to 350K/600K
Weight13g (with Graphene heat sink)
46g (with Aluminum heat sink)
Dimensions80.0(L) x 22.0(W) x 3.7(H) mm (with Graphene heat sink)
80.0(L) x 23.4(W) x 12.9(H) mm (with Aluminum heat sink)
HumidityRH 90% under 40°C (operational)
Vibration80Hz~2,000Hz/20G
Shock1,500G/0.5ms
MTBF3,000,000 hours
Operating SystemSystem Requirements:Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista Linux 2.6.33 or later
Warranty5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the T-FORCE CARDEA Z44Q does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, it should be available here soon. What we do know, however, is pricing. The 2TB model will cost $350, while the 4TB variant will sell for $690.

