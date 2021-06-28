TCL 20 series of affordable Android smartphones finally available in the USA

The TCL 10 series of phones are some of my personal favorites. The company managed to break into the smartphone market with devices that were premium despite being very aggressively priced. In other words, TCL proved that even consumers on a budget can have a high-quality handset. Heck, the TCL 10 5G UW in particular was cutting-edge while being priced under $400.

And now, the follow-up to the TCL 10 series is coming to America. Yes, the TCL 20 series of smartphones are on their way to the USA market, and like its predecessors, they too are priced affordably. There is a trio of new smartphones -- TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE.

"The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates," explains TCL.

Eric Anderson, SVP and GM of TCL Communication in North America says, "With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW. This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs,

incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value."

TCL shares images and specifications below.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

All three of these new phones can he had immediately from Amazon here. And yes, all of them are unlocked! The TCL 20 Pro 5G is quite affordable at just $499.99 -- it will work on all GSM carriers, but TCL promises it will work on Verizon low-band 5G soon too. The TCL 20S is only $249.99 and will work with 4G LTE on all carriers -- including Verizon. The TCL 20 SE is the cheapest of the three at just $189.99, but this model will apparently only work with GSM carriers.

