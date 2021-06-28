TCL 20 series of affordable Android smartphones finally available in the USA

The TCL 10 series of phones are some of my personal favorites. The company managed to break into the smartphone market with devices that were premium despite being very aggressively priced. In other words, TCL proved that even consumers on a budget can have a high-quality handset. Heck, the TCL 10 5G UW in particular was cutting-edge while being priced under $400.

And now, the follow-up to the TCL 10 series is coming to America. Yes, the TCL 20 series of smartphones are on their way to the USA market, and like its predecessors, they too are priced affordably. There is a trio of new smartphones -- TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE.

"The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates," explains TCL.

ALSO READ: Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

Eric Anderson, SVP and GM of TCL Communication in North America says, "With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW. This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs,
incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value."

TCL shares images and specifications below.

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Design
Size164.2 x 73 x 8.77~9.07 mm
Weight190 g 
ColorMoondust Gray
Memory
ROM/RAM256GB ROM / 6GB RAM
SD SupportmicroSD™ up to 1TB
Features
Chipset Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G (SDM7225)
Processor Speed & TypeQualcomm® Kryo™ 560 octa-core processor (2 x Gold 2.2 GHz, 6 x Silver 1.8 GHz)
Operating System and Version No. Android 11, 2 OS upgrades planned
Sensors Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass
Gyro
Hall Switch
RGB SensorAccelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass
Gyro
Hall Switch RGB Sensor
Fingerprint Yes, in-screen
Facial RecognitionYes
TTY/TTD Supported
HAC RatingM3/T3
Display
Size6.67” Dotch™ Display
TypeAMOLED
Resolution FHD+ (2400 x 1080) 
Aspect Ratio20:9
Screen to body ratio93%
Glass TypeDual-sided 3D glass
Color Reproduction394PPI, 16.7M colors, 700 nits brightness (typical)
Connectivity
Network BandsGSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8
LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/42/48/66/71 5G: n2/n5/n7/n41/n66/n71/n78
Mobile HotspotYes (4G/5G)
Wi-Fi Specs802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Wi-Fi Direct Wi-Fi Casting
Bluetooth5.1
NFCYes
FM RadioYes
USB Type Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
SIM TypeNano-SIM 4FF
Battery
Size4500 mAh
Standby TimeUp to 12.79 days (4G); 24.12 days (3G); 22.92 days (2G)
Talk TimeUp to 28 hrs. (4G); 30 hrs. (3G); 36 hrs. (2G) 
Mixed Usage (DOU)Up to 13 hrs.
Charging Time Until FullUp to 2 hrs. 
Fast ChargeUp to 18W Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Up to 15W Qi wireless charging
Rear Camera
Megapixels48MP (OIS)
16MP (ultra-wide)
5MP (macro) 2MP (depth)
Zoom2X lossless zoom, 10x digital zoom
Camera VideoVideo capture: 4K/1080p/720p @ 30fps Slow motion video capture: 1080p @ 120fps; 720p @ 240fps
Front Camera
Megapixels32MP 
Front Camera VideoVideo Capture: 4K @ 30fps; 1080p/720p @ 30/60fps Slow motion video capture: 720p @ 120/240fps
Sound
# of Speakers1
MicrophoneDual with noise cancellation
Supported Formats MPEG-4, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, DivX, EVRC, FLAC, H.263, H.264, H265/HEVC, MIDI, MP3, OPUS, PCM, QCELP, VORBIS, VP8, VP9, Xvid, eAAC+. Playback: 3GP, 3G2, AAC, AVI, ADTS, ASF, AWB, DIVX, FLAC, IMY, MID, MKV, MOV, MP3, MPEG-4, MXMF, OGG, OTA, RTTTL, RTX, WAV, WEBM, XMF
In Box
Quick Reference Guide (QRG) Yes
Charger 9V2A Charger
Data CableUSB-C Cable
Others Product Safety Information SIM Tool

TCL 20 S

Design
Size166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm 
Weight199 g
ColorMilky Way Gray
Memory
ROM/RAM128GB ROM / 4GB RAM
SD SupportmicroSD™ up to 1TB
Features
Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665
Speed & TypeQualcomm® Kryo™ 260 Octa-core processor (4 x Gold 2.0 GHz, 4 x Silver 1.8 GHz)
Operating System and Version No. Android 11, Android 12 upgrade planned
Sensors Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass Gyro
Fingerprint Yes (located on power key)
Facial RecognitionYes
TTY/TTD EnabledYes
HAC RatingM3/T3
Display
Size6.67” Dotch™ display
TypeLCD
Resolution FHD+ (1080 x 2400) 
Aspect Ratio20:9
Screen to body ratio91%
Glass Type2.5D (front)
Color Reproduction395 PPI, 16.7M colors, 450 nits brightness (typical)
Connectivity
Network/3G/4G/LTEGSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS:1/2/4/5/8 LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/38/40/41/66/71
Mobile HotspotYes
Wi-Fi Specs802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.0
NFCYes
FM RadioYes
USB Type Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
SIM TypeNano-SIM 4FF
Battery
Size5000 mAh
Standby TimeUp to 21.96 days (4G/3G)
Talk TimeUp to 35 hrs. (4G/3G) 
Mixed Usage (DOU)Up to 16 hours
Charging Time Until FullUp to 2.5hrs
Fast ChargeUp to 18W Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0
Rear Camera
Megapixels64MP (super high-res)
8MP (wide-angle)
2MP (macro) 2MP (depth)
Zoom2x lossless zoom, 10x hybrid digital zoom
Camera VideoVideo Capture: [email protected] /4k @30fps Slow motion video capture: 1080p @ 120fps; 720p @ 240fps
Front Camera
Megapixels16MP FF
Front Camera VideoVideo Capture: [email protected] 30fps 
Sound
# of Speakers2 (one speaker, one receiver as mini speaker)
MicrophoneDual with noise cancellation
Supported Formats SBC, AAC, apt-X, LDAC, apt-X, apt-X HD, apt-X LL Bluetooth audio codec.Playback: AAC LC, AAC+, enhanced AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE
In Box
Quick Reference Guide (QRG) Yes
Charger 9V2A Charger
Data CableUSB-C Cable
OtherProduct Safety Information SIM Tool

TCL 20 SE

Design
Size6.77” x 3.03” x 0.36”
Weight7.27 oz
ColorNuit Black
Memory
ROM/RAM128GB ROM / 4GB RAM
SD SupportmicroSD™ up to 1TB
Features
Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™
460
Speed & TypeQualcomm® Kryo™ 260
Octa-core processor
(4 x Gold 1.6 GHz, 4 x Silver
1.8 GHz
Operating System and Version No. Android 11, Android 12 upgrade planned
Sensors Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass Gyro
Fingerprint Yes (located on power key)
Facial RecognitionYes
TTY/TTD EnabledYes
HAC RatingM3/T3
Display
Size6.82” U-notch display
TypeLCD
Resolution HD+ (720 x 1640)
Aspect Ratio20.5:9
Glass Type2.5D (front)
Color Reproduction395 PPI, 16.7M colors, 450 nits brightness (typical)
Connectivity
Network/3G/4G/LTEGSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/
28/66
VoLTE Compatible
Mobile HotspotYes
Wi-Fi Specs802.11 b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-FI Display
Bluetooth5
NFCYes
FM RadioYes
USB Type Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
SIM TypeNano-SIM 4FF
Battery
Size5000 mAh
Standby TimeUp to 30 days (4G);
35.7 days (3G)
Talk TimeUp to 31 hrs. (4G);
39 hrs. (3G)
Mixed Usage (DOU)Up to 16 hours
Rear Camera
Megapixels48MP (high-res) + 5MP
(wide-angle) + 2MP (macro)
+ 2MP (depth)
Zoom4x digital zoom
Camera Video1080p @ 30fps
Front Camera
Megapixels13MP FF
Front Camera VideoVideo Capture: [email protected] 30fps 
Sound
# of Speakers2
MicrophoneDual with noise cancellation
Supported Formats SBC, AAC, apt-X, LDAC, apt-X, apt-X HD, apt-X LL Bluetooth audio codec.
Playback: AAC LC, AAC+, enhanced AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE

All three of these new phones can he had immediately from Amazon here. And yes, all of them are unlocked! The TCL 20 Pro 5G is quite affordable at just $499.99 -- it will work on all GSM carriers, but TCL promises it will work on Verizon low-band 5G soon too. The TCL 20S is only $249.99 and will work with 4G LTE on all carriers -- including Verizon. The TCL 20 SE is the cheapest of the three at just $189.99, but this model will apparently only work with GSM carriers.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

WhyNotWin11 is a better Windows 11 compatibility checker

