TCL 20 series of affordable Android smartphones finally available in the USA
The TCL 10 series of phones are some of my personal favorites. The company managed to break into the smartphone market with devices that were premium despite being very aggressively priced. In other words, TCL proved that even consumers on a budget can have a high-quality handset. Heck, the TCL 10 5G UW in particular was cutting-edge while being priced under $400.
And now, the follow-up to the TCL 10 series is coming to America. Yes, the TCL 20 series of smartphones are on their way to the USA market, and like its predecessors, they too are priced affordably. There is a trio of new smartphones -- TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE.
"The TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20S and TCL 20 SE are part of the Android Enterprise Recommended program. Backed by a meticulous Google testing process, TCL is one of several notable companies to offer devices recommended by Google for business use. Each device is verified against grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates," explains TCL.
ALSO READ: Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore
Eric Anderson, SVP and GM of TCL Communication in North America says, "With the TCL 20 Series lineup, we further our TCL Mobile brand expansion efforts and continue our solid reputation initiated last year with the award-winning TCL 10 Pro, the affordable TCL 10L, and our first 5G device in North America, the TCL 10 5G UW. This year we continue our mission to bring affordable premium devices to market with beautiful designs,
incredible displays, and robust features that provide great consumer value."
TCL shares images and specifications below.
TCL 20 Pro 5G
|Design
|Size
|164.2 x 73 x 8.77~9.07 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|Color
|Moondust Gray
|Memory
|ROM/RAM
|256GB ROM / 6GB RAM
|SD Support
|microSD™ up to 1TB
|Features
|Chipset
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G (SDM7225)
|Processor Speed & Type
|Qualcomm® Kryo™ 560 octa-core processor (2 x Gold 2.2 GHz, 6 x Silver 1.8 GHz)
|Operating System and Version No.
|Android 11, 2 OS upgrades planned
|Sensors
|Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass
Gyro
Hall Switch
RGB SensorAccelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass
Gyro
Hall Switch RGB Sensor
|Fingerprint
|Yes, in-screen
|Facial Recognition
|Yes
|TTY/TTD
|Supported
|HAC Rating
|M3/T3
|Display
|Size
|6.67” Dotch™ Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Resolution
|FHD+ (2400 x 1080)
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to body ratio
|93%
|Glass Type
|Dual-sided 3D glass
|Color Reproduction
|394PPI, 16.7M colors, 700 nits brightness (typical)
|Connectivity
|Network Bands
|GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS: 1/2/4/5/8
LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/40/41/42/48/66/71 5G: n2/n5/n7/n41/n66/n71/n78
|Mobile Hotspot
|Yes (4G/5G)
|Wi-Fi Specs
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Wi-Fi Direct Wi-Fi Casting
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|NFC
|Yes
|FM Radio
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM 4FF
|Battery
|Size
|4500 mAh
|Standby Time
|Up to 12.79 days (4G); 24.12 days (3G); 22.92 days (2G)
|Talk Time
|Up to 28 hrs. (4G); 30 hrs. (3G); 36 hrs. (2G)
|Mixed Usage (DOU)
|Up to 13 hrs.
|Charging Time Until Full
|Up to 2 hrs.
|Fast Charge
|Up to 18W Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Up to 15W Qi wireless charging
|Rear Camera
|Megapixels
|48MP (OIS)
16MP (ultra-wide)
5MP (macro) 2MP (depth)
|Zoom
|2X lossless zoom, 10x digital zoom
|Camera Video
|Video capture: 4K/1080p/720p @ 30fps Slow motion video capture: 1080p @ 120fps; 720p @ 240fps
|Front Camera
|Megapixels
|32MP
|Front Camera Video
|Video Capture: 4K @ 30fps; 1080p/720p @ 30/60fps Slow motion video capture: 720p @ 120/240fps
|Sound
|# of Speakers
|1
|Microphone
|Dual with noise cancellation
|Supported Formats
|MPEG-4, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, DivX, EVRC, FLAC, H.263, H.264, H265/HEVC, MIDI, MP3, OPUS, PCM, QCELP, VORBIS, VP8, VP9, Xvid, eAAC+. Playback: 3GP, 3G2, AAC, AVI, ADTS, ASF, AWB, DIVX, FLAC, IMY, MID, MKV, MOV, MP3, MPEG-4, MXMF, OGG, OTA, RTTTL, RTX, WAV, WEBM, XMF
|In Box
|Quick Reference Guide (QRG)
|Yes
|Charger
|9V2A Charger
|Data Cable
|USB-C Cable
|Others
|Product Safety Information SIM Tool
TCL 20 S
|Design
|Size
|166.2 x 76.9 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|199 g
|Color
|Milky Way Gray
|Memory
|ROM/RAM
|128GB ROM / 4GB RAM
|SD Support
|microSD™ up to 1TB
|Features
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665
|Speed & Type
|Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260 Octa-core processor (4 x Gold 2.0 GHz, 4 x Silver 1.8 GHz)
|Operating System and Version No.
|Android 11, Android 12 upgrade planned
|Sensors
|Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass Gyro
|Fingerprint
|Yes (located on power key)
|Facial Recognition
|Yes
|TTY/TTD Enabled
|Yes
|HAC Rating
|M3/T3
|Display
|Size
|6.67” Dotch™ display
|Type
|LCD
|Resolution
|FHD+ (1080 x 2400)
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Screen to body ratio
|91%
|Glass Type
|2.5D (front)
|Color Reproduction
|395 PPI, 16.7M colors, 450 nits brightness (typical)
|Connectivity
|Network/3G/4G/LTE
|GSM:850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS:1/2/4/5/8 LTE:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/25/26/28/29/38/40/41/66/71
|Mobile Hotspot
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Specs
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|NFC
|Yes
|FM Radio
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM 4FF
|Battery
|Size
|5000 mAh
|Standby Time
|Up to 21.96 days (4G/3G)
|Talk Time
|Up to 35 hrs. (4G/3G)
|Mixed Usage (DOU)
|Up to 16 hours
|Charging Time Until Full
|Up to 2.5hrs
|Fast Charge
|Up to 18W Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0
|Rear Camera
|Megapixels
|64MP (super high-res)
8MP (wide-angle)
2MP (macro) 2MP (depth)
|Zoom
|2x lossless zoom, 10x hybrid digital zoom
|Camera Video
|Video Capture: [email protected] /4k @30fps Slow motion video capture: 1080p @ 120fps; 720p @ 240fps
|Front Camera
|Megapixels
|16MP FF
|Front Camera Video
|Video Capture: [email protected] 30fps
|Sound
|# of Speakers
|2 (one speaker, one receiver as mini speaker)
|Microphone
|Dual with noise cancellation
|Supported Formats
|SBC, AAC, apt-X, LDAC, apt-X, apt-X HD, apt-X LL Bluetooth audio codec.Playback: AAC LC, AAC+, enhanced AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE
|In Box
|Quick Reference Guide (QRG)
|Yes
|Charger
|9V2A Charger
|Data Cable
|USB-C Cable
|Other
|Product Safety Information SIM Tool
TCL 20 SE
|Design
|Size
|6.77” x 3.03” x 0.36”
|Weight
|7.27 oz
|Color
|Nuit Black
|Memory
|ROM/RAM
|128GB ROM / 4GB RAM
|SD Support
|microSD™ up to 1TB
|Features
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™
460
|Speed & Type
|Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260
Octa-core processor
(4 x Gold 1.6 GHz, 4 x Silver
1.8 GHz
|Operating System and Version No.
|Android 11, Android 12 upgrade planned
|Sensors
|Accelerometer (G sensor)
GPS (A-GPS)
Proximity
Light
E-Compass Gyro
|Fingerprint
|Yes (located on power key)
|Facial Recognition
|Yes
|TTY/TTD Enabled
|Yes
|HAC Rating
|M3/T3
|Display
|Size
|6.82” U-notch display
|Type
|LCD
|Resolution
|HD+ (720 x 1640)
|Aspect Ratio
|20.5:9
|Glass Type
|2.5D (front)
|Color Reproduction
|395 PPI, 16.7M colors, 450 nits brightness (typical)
|Connectivity
|Network/3G/4G/LTE
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/
28/66
VoLTE Compatible
|Mobile Hotspot
|Yes
|Wi-Fi Specs
|802.11 b/g/n
Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-FI Display
|Bluetooth
|5
|NFC
|Yes
|FM Radio
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C, USB 2.0 USB OTG
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM 4FF
|Battery
|Size
|5000 mAh
|Standby Time
|Up to 30 days (4G);
35.7 days (3G)
|Talk Time
|Up to 31 hrs. (4G);
39 hrs. (3G)
|Mixed Usage (DOU)
|Up to 16 hours
|Rear Camera
|Megapixels
|48MP (high-res) + 5MP
(wide-angle) + 2MP (macro)
+ 2MP (depth)
|Zoom
|4x digital zoom
|Camera Video
|1080p @ 30fps
|Front Camera
|Megapixels
|13MP FF
|Front Camera Video
|Video Capture: [email protected] 30fps
|Sound
|# of Speakers
|2
|Microphone
|Dual with noise cancellation
|Supported Formats
|SBC, AAC, apt-X, LDAC, apt-X, apt-X HD, apt-X LL Bluetooth audio codec.
Playback: AAC LC, AAC+, enhanced AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, FLAC, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis, PCM/WAVE
All three of these new phones can he had immediately from Amazon here. And yes, all of them are unlocked! The TCL 20 Pro 5G is quite affordable at just $499.99 -- it will work on all GSM carriers, but TCL promises it will work on Verizon low-band 5G soon too. The TCL 20S is only $249.99 and will work with 4G LTE on all carriers -- including Verizon. The TCL 20 SE is the cheapest of the three at just $189.99, but this model will apparently only work with GSM carriers.
Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.