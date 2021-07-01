Parallels will do 'everything that's possible' to bring Windows 11 to macOS

Woman using MacBook Pro

There are many people who prefer to use a Mac, but need to use Windows. Thankfully, to eliminate the need for two systems, there are ways to run Windows in macOS, including using virtualization software.

Following Apple's shift to using its own silicon in Macs and Microsoft's announcement about the upcoming launch of Windows 10's successor -- complete with complex hardware requirements -- there have been questions about whether it will be possible to run Windows 11 on macOS. If Parallels has anything to do with it, Mac users will indeed be able to enjoy Microsoft's newest operating system, including in macOS Monterey.

Even when Apple's M1 chips were released last year, there were concerns about what this meant for the future of virtualizing Windows on Macs. But this year, Parallels was updated to offer full support for Apple silicon, making it possible to run Windows 10 on the latest Macs. But there have been further concerns about the future of Windows on macOS, primarily because of Microsoft's TPM 2.0 system requirements for Windows 11 systems.

Thankfully, there is some good news -- or good news in the making at least. Speaking to iMore, Parallels said:

Since Windows 11 has just been announced recently, the Parallels Engineering team is waiting for the official Windows 11 Insider Preview build to start studying changes introduced in the new OS to deliver full compatibility in future Parallels Desktop updates.

SVP of engineering and support at Parallels, Nick Dobrovolskiy, went on to say: "we will surely do everything that's possible to make it happen".

There is no indication of timeframe at this stage, and bearing in mind how long it took for Apple silicon support -- as well as the fact Windows 11 is still some months away from an official release -- while Parallels may indeed bring Windows 11 support to macOS, it's not going to be happening immediately.

Image credit: Farknot Architect / Shutterstock

