Check whether your computer can be upgraded to Windows 11 using Win11SysCheck

No Comments
Thumbs up, thumbs down

Is your computer up to the task of running Windows 11? To help you to find out, Microsoft released the PC Health Check app, updated it to make it more useful, but then pulled it for not being useful enough.

So how can you check your system's compatibility with Windows 11 -- especially the TPM requirement? We've already written about WhyNotWin11 which does a great job, but you can also try Win11SysCheck, a great open source utility that gives you a straight yes or no, along with helpful information if the answer is negative.

Advertisement

See also:

While WhyNotWin11 has a nice user interface, Win11SysCheck is text based. It may not be quite as attractive, but it is at least as good as giving you the information you need -- and it's good to have a choice of tools, after all.

As you can see from the image below, you get a detailed breakdown of all of the checks that have been run, and -- hopefully -- a clear indication that you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11:

Win11SysCheck

You can download Win11SysCheck for free from GitHub.

Image credit: KieferPix / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Check whether your computer can be upgraded to Windows 11 using Win11SysCheck

How attackers can manipulate social media recommendations

Tour technology: It's a lot more than bike and rider these days

Move quickly to grab this PDF editor for Windows for free!

Microsoft releases KB5004760 update to fix PDF problems in Windows 10

Satechi launches USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini with integrated SSD enclosure

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.41.3 with lots of improvements and a new utility

Most Commented Stories

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

85 Comments

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

37 Comments

Has your PC failed the Windows 11 upgrade check? This may help you make it compatible (for free)

34 Comments

Want to move the Windows 11 taskbar? Tough! You can't

29 Comments

Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11

28 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.