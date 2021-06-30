Check whether your computer can be upgraded to Windows 11 using Win11SysCheck

Is your computer up to the task of running Windows 11? To help you to find out, Microsoft released the PC Health Check app, updated it to make it more useful, but then pulled it for not being useful enough.

So how can you check your system's compatibility with Windows 11 -- especially the TPM requirement? We've already written about WhyNotWin11 which does a great job, but you can also try Win11SysCheck, a great open source utility that gives you a straight yes or no, along with helpful information if the answer is negative.

While WhyNotWin11 has a nice user interface, Win11SysCheck is text based. It may not be quite as attractive, but it is at least as good as giving you the information you need -- and it's good to have a choice of tools, after all.

As you can see from the image below, you get a detailed breakdown of all of the checks that have been run, and -- hopefully -- a clear indication that you will be able to upgrade to Windows 11:

You can download Win11SysCheck for free from GitHub.

Image credit: KieferPix / Shutterstock