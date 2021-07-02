Microsoft pushes out yet another PowerToys update with important fixes and changes

PowerToys

As if the arrival of an entirely new utility was not enough, Microsoft developers have now released yet another build of PowerToys.

In addition to making important changes to the new Awake tool, PowerToys v0.41.4 is the third release from the PowerToys team in less than a week. It also addresses a number of other key problems and includes a handful of changes.

The new keep-awake tool was well received, but it was found to be something of a resource hog that caused high CPU usage. The latest build of PowerToys addresses this problem. The update also fixes a couple of problems with PowerToys run, as well as various other issues.

Here's the full list of changes from this latest build of PowerToys:

  • #11898 - PowerToys Run crashing when selecting search results
  • #11912 - Awake has high CPU usage
  • #11955 - PowerToys Run error on Windows Startup
  • #11964 - Add "PowerToys" to Awake in systray
  • #12031 - FancyZones unable to start correctly
  • #12044 - Image resizes to 1x1

You can download PowerToys v0.41.4 from GitHub, or by checking for updates from within the version of the app you have installed at the moment.

