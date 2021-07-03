Lexar launches Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader

For many home consumers, when they need to access files from their camera's memory card, they just insert it into the reader on their computer. This is typically an SD card reader, although many newer computers are doing away with card readers entirely. Instead, you are expected to purchase a USB reader -- they are plentiful on sites like Amazon and very inexpensive too.

But what if you are a professional photographer? Well, then -- you might not be using SD card at all. Instead, you could be using CFexpress. Popular company Lexar has a new CFexpress Type B card reader that is sure to excite professional photographers. The all-new Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader connects using USB-C, but it also comes with a USB-A cable in the box. Best of all, it is quite fast -- it can read cards at speeds up to 1,700MB/s.

"The Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader offloads a tremendous number of high-quality images and RAW 8K video from your CFexpress Type B card to your computer at USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds, supercharging your workflow from location to post-production. This professional-level reader includes both a 2-in-1 USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable for seamless port-to-port connection with your laptop or PC, and its compact and portable design allows you to quickly slip the reader into your pocket and go," says Lexar.

Advertisement

Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar explains, "We are excited to announce the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader to our family line of workflow solutions. Lexar has a long history of developing solutions to help professionals expedite their workflow from the field to post production. The Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader now allows photographers and videographers to take full advantage of their CFexpress Type B Cards at blazing fast transfer speeds to get work done faster."

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Reader can be purchased immediately here for only $69.99. It should be compatible with all operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux distributions. It even comes with a five-year limited warranty.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.