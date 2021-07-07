StarTech.com launches USB-C to HDMI cable adapter with HDR10 support

Many laptops don't have HDMI outputs anymore, instead only offering USB-C ports. So this means you can't connect the computer to your TV or monitor, right? Wrong! Many USB-C ports (not all) will also output video, allowing you to connect to HDMI by using an adapter or dongle.

Of course, not all cables are created equally. While Amazon is littered with many USB-C to HDMI cables, a lot of them are of poor quality. If you don't want headaches, you should stick with a reputable brand, such as the much-respected StarTech.com. Today, that company launches a new such cable adapter, and it even features HDR10 support. The cable is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux-based operating systems (including Chrome OS and Android).

"The USB-C video converter cable is fully compatible with your HDMI 2.0b equipment, supporting resolutions up to 4K 60Hz (3840x2160) and bandwidths up to 18Gbps. The cable offers 4:4:4 chroma subsampling, so every pixel gets its own unique color. It's also backward compatible with earlier versions of HDMI. With HDR support, you can enjoy lifelike images with increased contrast, brightness and colors and greater luminosity than standard digital imaging," says StarTech.com.

The StarTech.com USB-C to HDMI cable adapter is offered in five lengths, ranging from 3 feet to 16 feet. Believe it or not, pricing doesn't vary too much amongst them -- the longest cable is not obscenely more than the shortest. For instance, right now on Amazon, the 3 foot version is $34.70 while the 16 foot variant is just $49.82.

