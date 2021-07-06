Nintendo Switch OLED Model isn't the Pro console we wanted, but you should pre-order

I have wanted a Nintendo Switch for a while now. I had one years ago, but sold it as I didn't have time to play it. I justified the sale by telling myself I'd just buy another when I did have time. Then the pandemic hit, leading to scarcity. Not to mention, there have been countless rumors about a mythical "Pro" Switch that was coming any day. And so I, like many other consumers, delayed the purchase to wait for the new model.

Well, folks, the new model is official, but it is not a Pro model, sadly. Called "Nintendo Switch OLED Model," it is exactly what it sounds like -- the same console with a better OLED display. Not only is it better, but bigger as well -- 7 inches compared to 6.2. The resolution remains the same, however. Internal storage gets doubled to 64GB, while the integrated stand gets bigger and sturdier with a better range of motion. Nintendo promises enhanced audio too. Even the included dock gets a small upgrade -- it now has a wired LAN port.

Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser explains, "The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode. With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire -- whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite."

Some consumers will be disappointed that the Nintendo Switch OLED Model doesn't have more internal upgrades. For instance, the processor and RAM apparently remain the same. However, I would argue this isn't necessarily a bad thing, as you wouldn't want developers to make games that only run on the newer console. Nintendo promises the OLED model will work with all Switch games and accessories, and that is really the important thing.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model will officially hit stores on October 8 for $350, making it perfectly timed for the big holiday shopping rush. Look, folks, if you have been holding off buying a Switch, now is your time. It is sure to be extremely popular, and if you want to pre-order one, you should do so ASAP. To pre-order the OLED Model, keep checking this link here. It should go live soon, so keep checking and refreshing your browser.

