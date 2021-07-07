New tool helps businesses to find the right security applications

Security teams need to be able to understand their company’s software assets and properly test them. This means the team needs to be familiar with the threats to its technology and choose the services and solutions that work best for its unique circumstances.

Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution, Enso Security is launching its new industry initiative, the AppSec Map. This is designed as an industry collaboration initiative by former security leaders at Wix.com, and offers a live map of vendors and community projects related to application security.

The tool maps and classifies different solutions and services available today for AppSec teams and lets practitioners easily explore the options available to them. The map includes commercial services and solutions as well as open source tools and projects for any AppSec related activity, such as security training, application security testing and runtime detection and protection.

"In the era of digital transformation, more and more businesses rely on the resilience of their digital services. However, as we can all see in recent reports about defects and incidents, a gap in application security can jeopardize the business of any company, and yet AppSec teams are often outnumbered and under-equipped," says Chen Gour Arie, co-founder and chief architect at Enso Security. "The SolarWinds Orion attack began with a tiny strip of code. A little trial balloon to see if it was possible to modify SolarWinds' signed-and-sealed software code. It shows how the most advanced and elaborate hacking groups are targeting applications. The AppSec map will help prevent future hacks, empower AppSec professionals and grow our community."

The AppSec community and vendors are also being encouraged to share their ideas and thoughts on how to improve the map, and to submit their solutions so that the community can easily discover them. You can find out more on the AppSec Map site.

Image credit: mikkolem/depositphotos.com