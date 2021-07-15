ADATA unveils XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and USB-C port

No Comments

If you are a gamer, writer, our just someone that appreciates a quality typing experience, a mechanical keyboard can be a godsend. Not only are they typically of higher quality than membrane keyboards, but these mechanical variants can sometimes provide tactile and audible feedback to enhance the key presses -- depending on the switch type.

ADATA is a company that makes great hardware, but isn't really known for its keyboards. With that said, the company has a new such wired product under its "XPG" gaming brand, and it looks quite nice. Called "MAGE," the full-size keyboard has an aluminum body, RGB lighting, red switches, and a USB-C port. It comes with a removable six-foot USB-C to USB-A cable in the box.

"The XPG MAGE sports a clean and timeless design built with high quality aluminum and featuring a smooth gunmetal grey finish. What’s more, the keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting that shines on through across the keyboard for dazzling flair. The XPG MAGE is compatible with XPG PRIME software. This software allows users to customize settings, individual RGB lighting and macros, all from one convenient place," says ADATA.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vertagear launches elegant gaming chair that is covered in beautiful Swarovski Crystals

The company also shares, "Featuring linear and quiet Red mechanical key switches, the XPG MAGE is great for both gaming and typing. They deliver smooth responsiveness and accuracy and have no tactile bump in the middle to allow a faster actuation and overcome noises. The XPG MAGE also sports full anti-ghosting capability that does away with conflicting signals or missed key presses."

ALSO READ: Download Tails Linux 4.20, man

ADATA shares specifications below.

Anti-ghosting keys100 percent
Key SwitchKailh Red Mechanical RGB
Lighting Effect7 RGB lighting modes (Static / Color Cycle / Breathing / Reactive / Rainbow Wave / Ripple / Marquee)
Number of keys104
Macro Keys3
InterfaceUSB Type-C
Operating Voltage5V DC
Keystroke LifecycleOver 70 million strokes
Warranty2 years

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. Keep in mind, while it comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable, you can buy a USB-C to USB-C wire, such as this one, to use instead.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

ADATA unveils XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and USB-C port

Critical manufacturing vulnerabilities soar in 2021

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.10

The electric vehicle revolution: How our homes are driving the green transition

AI's emergence in strategic business functions: Is procurement getting left behind?

Understanding the economics of cloud: Four guiding principles for evaluating your cloud investment

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Download Linux Mint 20.2 today and tell Microsoft you don't want Windows 11

56 Comments

Want the Windows 10 Start menu in Windows 11? Tough... Microsoft has removed it

24 Comments

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

18 Comments

Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build with loads of changes, fixes and improvements

12 Comments

Microsoft has its own Linux distro called CBL-Mariner

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.