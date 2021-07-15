ADATA unveils XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard with RGB lighting and USB-C port

If you are a gamer, writer, our just someone that appreciates a quality typing experience, a mechanical keyboard can be a godsend. Not only are they typically of higher quality than membrane keyboards, but these mechanical variants can sometimes provide tactile and audible feedback to enhance the key presses -- depending on the switch type.

ADATA is a company that makes great hardware, but isn't really known for its keyboards. With that said, the company has a new such wired product under its "XPG" gaming brand, and it looks quite nice. Called "MAGE," the full-size keyboard has an aluminum body, RGB lighting, red switches, and a USB-C port. It comes with a removable six-foot USB-C to USB-A cable in the box.

"The XPG MAGE sports a clean and timeless design built with high quality aluminum and featuring a smooth gunmetal grey finish. What’s more, the keyboard is equipped with per-key RGB lighting that shines on through across the keyboard for dazzling flair. The XPG MAGE is compatible with XPG PRIME software. This software allows users to customize settings, individual RGB lighting and macros, all from one convenient place," says ADATA.

The company also shares, "Featuring linear and quiet Red mechanical key switches, the XPG MAGE is great for both gaming and typing. They deliver smooth responsiveness and accuracy and have no tactile bump in the middle to allow a faster actuation and overcome noises. The XPG MAGE also sports full anti-ghosting capability that does away with conflicting signals or missed key presses."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Anti-ghosting keys 100 percent Key Switch Kailh Red Mechanical RGB Lighting Effect 7 RGB lighting modes (Static / Color Cycle / Breathing / Reactive / Rainbow Wave / Ripple / Marquee) Number of keys 104 Macro Keys 3 Interface USB Type-C Operating Voltage 5V DC Keystroke Lifecycle Over 70 million strokes Warranty 2 years

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG MAGE mechanical gaming keyboard does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. Keep in mind, while it comes with a USB-C to USB-A cable, you can buy a USB-C to USB-C wire, such as this one, to use instead.

