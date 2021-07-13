Vertagear launches elegant gaming chair that is covered in beautiful Swarovski Crystals

When people think of PC gaming gear, they aren't likely to think of furniture. Instead, they probably conjure images in their heads of mice, keyboards, and controllers. But the gamer's computer and monitor need to sit upon a desk or table, right? And of course, the players themselves need to sit in a chair. So, yes, gamers do need furniture.

Believe it or not, gaming chairs are a things these days, providing extra comfort for long gameplay sessions. Not to mention, these chairs look cool, appealing to the style of gamers. One of the companies that makes such chairs, Vertagear, has a model called PL4500. And now, that chair is getting a special new variant. You see, Vertagear has partnered with Swarovski to emblazon the PL4500 with beautiful crystals. Très chic!

ALSO READ: Plugable launches USBC-HUB7BC 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub

Advertisement

"This collaboration has all of the award winning features that come along with the PL4500 racing series chair like Vertagear's Patented HygennX coffee fiber technology, and our upgradable RGB kits. All while adding the beautiful craftsman ship well known by Crystals from Swarovski. The PL4500 comes embellished in Crystals from Swarovski in a luxurious diamond shape pattern embroidered on the chair that gives it an elegant look, yet still giving you the same comfort and support you can expect from owning a PL4500 gaming chair," says Vertagear.

ALSO READ: TEAMGROUP unveils trio of USB flash drives

Speaking of the crystals, Vertagear explains, "Over a century ago, while electric light was just starting to circle the world, Crystals from Swarovski were already capturing the natural magic of light. Superior brilliance, clarity, cut, and color. Crystals from Swarovski technology is based on scientific principles, which uses advanced optical measurements and high precision cutting to deliver premium crystals with complex sophisticated surfaces."

This special Swarovski variant of the PL4500 gaming chair can be had immediately from Vertagear directly for $599.99. While that is a bit pricey, keep in mind it can hold up to 400 pounds and comes with a 10-year warranty. In other words, it should be built to last. Not to mention, the Swarovski Crystals are so pretty!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.