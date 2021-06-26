Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro at a big discount now... and get Windows 11 free later

If you bought a computer with Windows 10 pre-installed, the chances are that it came with Windows 10 Home Edition. While this is fine for day-to-day stuff, it does -- fairly obviously -- lack many of the feature of Windows 10 Pro.

Many people are drawn to the idea of Windows 10 Professional but are put off by one thing. Price. But what about it Windows 10 Pro was significantly cheaper? We have a special offer that means you could save 65 percent off the usual selling price -- and then you can get a free upgrade to Windows 11 later in the year!

See also:

Advertisement

What do you gain in upgrading from Home to Pro? Quite a lot, actually. In addition to everything you find in the Home edition, Windows 10 Pro includes Hyper-V for virtualization, as well as Remote Desktop.

On top of this, there is Group Policy Editor for taking full control of the operating system. This allows you to put all manner of security policies in place, as well as tweaking Windows in ways that would simply not otherwise be possible.

But this is just scratching the surface: Windows 10 Pro has much more to offer. And the great news is that you can buy yourself a copy of Windows 10 Professional for just $69.99 (instead of the usual price of $99.99).

If this sound good to you, head on over to our software store and grab yourself a Windows bargain.

And when Windows 11 is released later in the year, you can upgrade for free!

On the subject of this upcoming release, if you're wondering whether your computer is going to be able to run Windows 11, you can use Microsoft's PC Health Check tool, or WhyNotWin11 to find out.

Image credit: 32 pixels / Shutterstock