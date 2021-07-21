Critical vulnerabilities found in cloud-based ICS management systems

No Comments
refinery industry

There are lots of good reasons for moving industrial control systems to the cloud including better telemetry and analysis of device performance, management of logic and remote device configuration, improved diagnostics and troubleshooting, a centralized view of processes.

But as more operational technology and lCS make the move, they become increasingly vulnerable to threats. ICS security specialist Claroty has unveiled its new Team82 research arm along with a report on critical vulnerabilities found in cloud-based management platforms for ICS.

Team82's research mimics the top-down and bottom-up paths an attacker would take to either control a Level one device -- such as a programmable logic controller (PLC) -- in order to eventually compromise the cloud-based management console, or the reverse, commandeer the cloud in order to manipulate all networked field devices.

Advertisement

Team82 developed techniques to exploit vulnerabilities in automation vendor CODESYS' Automation Server through two unique attack vectors. The research also included the discovery of vulnerabilities in the WAGO PLC platform, and the development of a complex exploit chain to attack a single cloud-managed PLC and eventually take over the cloud-based host account. All of the vulnerabilities found and disclosed by Team82 have since been fixed or mitigated by CODESYS and WAGO.

"Team82's latest research was motivated by the reality that organizations in the Industry 4.0 era are incorporating cloud technology into their OT and IIoT for simplified management, better business continuity, and improved performance analytics," says Amir Preminger, VP research at Claroty. "In order to fully reap these rewards, organizations must implement stringent security measures to secure data in transit and at rest, and lock down permissions. We thank the CODESYS and WAGO teams for their swift response, updates, and mitigations that benefit their customers and the ICS domain."

You can get the full report on the Claroty site and find out more about Team82's work on its Research Hub.

Image creditkhunaspix/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Sequoia: Linux kernel security flaw gives unprivileged users root access

False flags and internet censorship: A cautionary tale

Critical vulnerabilities found in cloud-based ICS management systems

6 reasons why your website is slow and how to fix it

HiveNightmare: Windows 10 and Windows 11 have a security vulnerability that can be exploited to gain administrative access to the registry

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1149 (21H2)

ADATA XPG XENIA 14 is a wonderful back-to-school Windows 10 laptop

Most Commented Stories

Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

29 Comments

Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

19 Comments

Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default

17 Comments

Microsoft shares some of the design ideas behind Windows 11

13 Comments

Microsoft waxes lyrical about Windows 11's sleek new context menu and share dialog

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.