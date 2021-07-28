Monoprice Dark Matter 42892 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor with 180Hz refresh

Monoprice is a brand that in-the-know shoppers have come to love and respect. The company offers quality products at very affordable prices, including things like cables, headphones, mice, and more. If you are shopping while on a budget, you definitely need to check out the company's offerings -- including for PC gaming.

Today, Monoprice launches its latest computer monitor under its Dark Matter gaming brand. Model number 42892, as it is unimaginatively named, is a 27-inch QHD display with 180Hz refresh and a Sharp-made IGZO panel.

"Designed to be the ultimate, compact form factor gaming monitor, this 27-inch Dark Matter gaming monitor hits the sweet spot for high performance gaming including 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, and Adaptive Sync technology. Additionally, it features a SHARP IGZO panel, meaning it provides greater color accuracy, increased brightness than traditional IPS panels. Our 27-inch Dark Matter features an A+ grade panel and, as with all our monitors, is backed by our 1-Year PixelPerfect guarantee," says Monoprice.

The company also says, "2560x1440p (QHD) resolution provides stunning detail while IGZO panel technology ensures rich, accurate color reproduction and fast 1ms response times. With 180hz refresh rate drives precise and fluid gaming performance while Adaptive Sync technology eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames. This model also has HDR 400, the display industry’s standard for true 8-bit image quality, peak luminance of 400 cd/m2, higher contrast ratio and wider color gamut."

Monoprice shares specifications below.

P/N42892
Video InputsDisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.0
Panel TypeIGZO
Panel ModelSharp LQ270T1JG06
Maximum Brightness400 cd/m2
Default Color Temperature6500K
Contrast Ratio1000:1
Number of ColorsMore than 16.7 million
View Angles (H/V)178°/178°
Response Time1ms (OD)
VESA Mounting Pattern75 x 75
Input Power19 VDC, 3.42A
Typical Power Consumption37 watts
Standby Power Consumption0.5 watts
Stand Tilt RangeN/A
Stand Height AdjustmentN/A
Stand Swivel RangeN/A
Dimensions (with stand)24.4" x 18.8" x 9.3" (619 x 478 x 237 mm)
Dimensions (without stand)24.4" x 14.7" x 2.5" (619 x 374 x 64 mm)
Weight (with stand)18.6 lbs. (8.4 kg)
Weight (without stand)11.0 lbs (5.0 kg)

The Dark Matter 42892 27-inch QHD gaming monitor can be had from Monoprice directly starting on August 3. You will be able to buy it here for $349.99, which is quite affordable given the specifications.

