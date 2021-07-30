How to switch from the Insider Dev channel to the Beta channel to get stable builds of Windows 11

Windows 11

There has been great interest in the release of Windows 11, and in their eagerness to try out the operating system, lots of people are taking advantage of the Windows Insider program to test out preview builds. Many people have got involved with the Insider program for the first time, and with only comparatively unstable Dev builds available initially, lots of keen testers jumped on the Dev channel, even if this is something they would not normally be comfortable doing.

After releasing a handful of Windows 11 preview builds to the Dev channel, Microsoft has now started to push out more stable beta builds of the software. If you have been trying the Dev builds out of curiosity and now feel ready to stick with more stable builds, here's how to switch to the Beta channel.

You may well feel that bleeding edge of the Dev channel is a little too risky if you're looking to test out Windows 11 on anything other than a test rig or in a virtual machine. But with beta builds now available, increasing numbers of people will start to feel comfortable with the idea of installing Windows 11 as their daily driver.

You can switch from the Dev channel to the Beta channel very easily, and enjoy the increased stability of the latest build.

  1. In the Dev build of Windows 11, open up Settings via the Start menu
  2. Head to Windows Updates > Windows Insider Program
  3. In the Choose your Insider settings section, click the drop-down menu and select Beta Channel (Recommended)

Getting involved with the Windows 11 Insider program for the first time is very simple too. You'll just need to follow the steps to become an Insider and then choose the channel you want to be involved in; then you'll be able to download your first build.

