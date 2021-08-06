MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 is a tiny Windows 11-ready PC with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

MINISFORUM is a computer manufacturer that has been gaining a lot of fans lately. Its PCs are looked upon favorably by many consumers that like the diminutive desktop form factor. Not only are its computers well-made and small, but often quite powerful too. These machines can be good servers, retro-gaming machines, office workstations, home theater PCs, and more.

Many MINISFORUM computers are powered by capable Intel processors, but understandably, AMD fans want to get in on the small desktop action too. I am happy to say MINISFORUM does cater to those that prefer AMD. In fact, the company does have several AMD-powered options. Today, MINISFORUM launches its latest desktop, and it is powered by the impressive Ryzen 9 5900HX APU. And yes, the company says it will be Windows 11 compatible.

Called "EliteMini HX90," it does not have Thunderbolt 4 like the EliteMini TL50, but it does have a regular USB-C port. TheRyzen 9 5900HX APU which powers the diminutive PC is an octa-core APU with integrated Radeon graphics. It even supports DDR4 3200MHz, which can make a big difference if you want to squeeze the most performance out of the integrated GPU.

"The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX also integrates a Radeon RX Vega 8 integrated graphics card with 8 CUs and up to 2100 MHz. Furthermore, the dual channel memory controller supports DDR4-3200MHz and energy efficient LPDDR4-4266MHz RAM. EliteMini HX90 gives you super fast wireless connectivity, thanks to its Intel Wi-Fi 6 card. Plus, built-in Bluetooth 5.1 means that you can pair HX90 with all kinds of your Bluetooth-enabled peripherals," explains MINISFORUM.

The company further says, "The HX90 elevates performance with a premium liquid metal compound on the CPU, and features direct CPU contact, a wide degree of open ventilation, and a smart fan that efficiently spins up when required to effectively transfer heat directly out the system for quiet and cool performance. The sound is only around 30 dB under a full load which ensure the best experience for each situation. The PC body is made from carbon fiber materials with grain designs on the surface, looks modern and agile."

MINISFORUM shares specifications below.

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX , 8 Cores/16 Threads

(Total L2 Cache 4MB , Total L3 Cache 16MB , Base Clock 3.3 GHz , up to 4.6 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 2100 MHz) Memory 2 × DDR4 3200MHz Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2)

Supports a maximum of 64GB(32GB x 2) of DDR4 Storage M.2 2280 PCIe3.0 SSD Storage Expansion 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot×2 (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) ,maximum thickness 7mm Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Wi-Fi 6, BlueTooth 5.1) Video Output ① HDMI 2.0 ([email protected]) ×2

② DisplayPort([email protected])×2 Audio Output HDMI ×2, DisplayPort ×2, LINE OUT ×2 Ports 1 * RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port

5 * USB-A 3.0 Port

1 * USB-C Port

1 * Clear CMOS

2 * MIC Power DC 19V / 6.3A (adapter included)

Consumes Power : 119.7W System Windows 10 Pro / Ubuntu Product Dimension 195x190x60mm Package Weight 2.65/KG

The MINISFORUM EliteMini HX90 should begin shipping in September, but you can pre-order immediately here. Pricing starts at $649 for the barebones model which does not come with RAM or storage. If you want a complete system with memory and an SSD, there are three such configurations from which to choose. You must decide on 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.