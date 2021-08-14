Debian 11 'Bullseye' Linux distro is here

Debian is a great operating system in its own right, but also, it makes for an excellent base for other Linux distributions as well. For example, Ubuntu is probably the most well-known Linux distro in the world, and it is based on Debian. There are countless other operating systems, such as deepin Linux, that also stand on Debian's figurative shoulders. That's why its so significant when a new version of Debian is released.

And today, that is exactly what is happening. You see, after much testing, Debian 11 is finally available for download! Called "Bullseye," the number of changes is absolutely insane. You see, it has 11,294 totally new packages and 42,821 updated packages. Some major changes include native exFAT support and improved printing.

"Bullseye becomes our first release to provide a Linux kernel with support for the exFAT filesystem and defaults to using it for mount exFAT filesystems. Consequently it is no longer required to use the filesystem-in-userspace implementation provided via the exfat-fuse package. Tools for creating and checking an exFAT filesystem are provided in the exfatprogs package," says the Debian developers.

The devs further explain, "Most modern printers are able to use driverless printing and scanning without the need for vendor specific (often non-free) drivers. Bullseye brings forward a new package, ipp-usb, which uses the vendor neutral IPP-over-USB protocol supported by many modern printers. This allows a USB device to be treated as a network device. The official SANE driverless backend is provided by sane-escl in libsane1, which uses the eSCL protocol."

The Debian developers share significant package updates below. Full release notes can be read here.

Apache 2.4.48

BIND DNS Server 9.16

Calligra 3.2

Cryptsetup 2.3

Emacs 27.1

GIMP 2.10.22

GNU Compiler Collection 10.2

GnuPG 2.2.20

Inkscape 1.0.2

LibreOffice 7.0

Linux kernel 5.10 series

MariaDB 10.5

OpenSSH 8.4p1

Perl 5.32

PHP 7.4

PostgreSQL 13

Python 3, 3.9.1

Rustc 1.48

Samba 4.13

Vim 8.2

Want to try out Debian 11 "Bullseye" for yourself? You can download the Linux-based operating system here now. If you do install it, we kindly request you share your experience with the distribution in the comments below.

Image credit: Happiness in creation / Shutterstock