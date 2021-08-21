Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 desktop memory is designed for PC gamers and creators

For those of you that build your own desktop computers, you know that choosing the right brand really matters. For instance, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few bucks is never worth it if you end up having to troubleshoot crashes.

Lexar is a trustworthy company that has been around for a long time. The company is most known for its quality memory products. Today, Lexar launches beautiful new DDR4 memory that both creators and gamers should absolutely adore. Called "HADES," the RAM comes equipped with attractive RGB heat spreaders and is offered in both 3200MHz and 3600MHz speeds.

"The HADES RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level-up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the HADES RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic, and adds a touch of style to your gaming setups," says Lexar.

The company further says, "It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software which allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting color, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use. The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light, ASRock Polychrome SYNC."

Lexar shares specifications below.

The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 gaming desktop memory can be purchased from Amazon exclusively here starting at $103.99. There are two kit capacities currently available -- 16GB (8GBx2) and 32GB (16GBx2) -- both of which can be had in either 3200MHz or 3600MHz speeds.

