Cado offers enterprises a free cloud security investigation

The rapid shift to cloud and remote working environments has raised security concerns for businesses and also meant hackers have increasingly turned their attention to cloud-native systems.

In response to this, digital forensics platform Cado Security is offering enterprises unlimited access to its Cado Response platform, including container and memory forensics, for 14-days, allowing them to carry out a free investigation.

The platform automates data capture and processing across cloud and container environments to enable security professionals to identify the root cause, respond to breaches five times faster and take the complexity out of cloud investigations.

"Cado Security was born from the frustrations my co-founder Chris Doman and I experienced as incident responders," says James Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Cado Security. "Other platforms were too slow to keep up with modern cloud environments and unnecessarily complicated. Providing enterprises the opportunity to use the full version of the Cado Response platform for a free investigation furthers our mission to offer tools and resources to ensure everyone can efficiently investigate cloud breaches."

The Cado Response platform is supported in AWS and Azure, enterprises interested in conducting a free cloud investigation can visit the Cado site for more information.

Photo credit: asharkyu / Shutterstock

