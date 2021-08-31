That killer feature in Windows 11? It won't arrive until next year

In a recent survey, there were two big new features in Windows 11 that had people excited. 35 percent said the centered Start menu was their favorite new feature, while 26 percent said it was native Android support they were most looking forward to.

Well, if you’re one of those people keen to run Android apps on your Windows 11 PC, there’s some bad news. The feature isn’t ready, and it won’t even start being tested by Insiders for months yet.

In its date announcement, in which Microsoft said it may be 9 months before some users get to install the new OS, Microsoft’s Aaron Woodman said:

Windows 11 comes with a new Microsoft Store rebuilt with an all-new design making it easier to search and discover your favorite apps, games, shows, and movies in one trusted location. We look forward to continuing our journey to bring Android apps to Windows 11 and the Microsoft Store through our collaboration with Amazon and Intel; this will start with a preview for Windows Insiders over the coming months.

That news is bound to be hugely disappointing for many users, especially given that there aren’t really any other killer features in the OS to get excited about, beyond the new design, Teams Chat and Widgets.

Photo credit: nelik / Shutterstock

