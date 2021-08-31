NETGEAR launches unlocked Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router (MR5200)

Mobile hotspots are built into all modern smartphones, allowing you to share your mobile data with other devices. It is a very useful feature, but it is not perfect. The problem with sharing your phone's data, you see, is that it will drain the battery quite quickly. Not to mention, if you have cellular data caps, you can run out of data very fast. This is why people still utilize dedicated hotspot devices with separate data plans.

Today, NETGEAR launches an unlocked variant of its exisiting Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router. Carrying the model number of MR5200, not only is the cellular hotspot notable for using 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a beautiful color screen, but it has a gigsabit ethernet port too! In other words, you can hardwire your computer or other device directly to it -- very cool.

ALSO READ: This is Google Pixel 5a with 5G

Advertisement

"The Nighthawk M5, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Mobile Platform, delivers premium performance and groundbreaking speeds. Dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz AX1800 WiFi 6 is ideal for all your mobile connectivity needs: from fast throughput to high-end video streaming on your smartphones, tablets, and computers. A powerful 5040mAh battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge, providing power throughout the day and night. The simple and intuitive app and parental control options on the NETGEAR Nighthawk M5 Mobile Router takes your mobile lifestyle to its fullest potential," says NETGEAR.

ALSO READ: Audio-Technica launches second-gen ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones

The comoany also says, "The Nighthawk M5 is one of the only in its class to offer a 1Gbps Ethernet port which can be used to connect to your home WiFi mesh system, such as NETGEAR Orbi WiFi 6, to provide gigabit speed throughout your home. This is especially useful in rural communities or places with poor or unreliable broadband options. It can also be set up as a reliable backup if a wired Internet connection is interrupted or unavailable. The router includes a long-lasting lithium-ion battery, which is removable when used in a stationary location such as a home or office."

The unlocked Nighthawk M5 5G WiFi 6 Mobile Router is availalbe immediately from NETGEAR directly here. It is certified to be compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T in the USA. Unfortuantely, it is not an inexpensive affiar. You see, the MR5200 is selling for a penny shy of $700.