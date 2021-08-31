Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and wave hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.6

Windows 11 is a great operating sytem. It hasn't even left beta status yet, but is absolutely the best desktop operating system Microsoft has ever created. Seriously, folks, it is exceptional. If your computer is compatible with it, and you like Windows 10, you will probalby enjoy Windows11 even more -- if you keep an open mind.

You see, the upcoming Windows 11 is likely to be quite polarizing. It features radical changes to the user interface (such as a centered task bar) which I adore, but other users are sure to dislike. Not to mention, the system requirements will leave many still-capable computers unable to upgrade. Even worse, you might be left without updates! These unfortunate computer owners will have to decide whether to continue using Windows 10 or buy a new Windows 11-compatible PC.

Thankfully, there is an arguably better option -- just switch to Linux! Yes, modern Linux-based operating systems are very well-supported and most will run great on aging hardware (unlike Windows 11). Linux Lite, which uses the Xfce desktop environment, is one of the best Linux distributions for Windows-switchers, as it is lightweight, modern, and familiar.

Today, Linux Lite 5.6 FINAL becomes available, and it is based on Ubuntu 20.04.3. The operating system uses Linux kernel 5.4.0-81, but other kernels are available too, ranging from 3.13 to 5.14. This new version of Linux Lite also comes with some excellent software packages, such as Firefox 91.0.1, Thunderbird 78.11.0, LibreOffice 6.4.7.2, VLC 3.0.9.2, and GIMP 2.10.18.

"This release includes updates to the Help Manual -- our extensive, easy to follow Linux Lite guide, you can now install Linux Lite directly from Lite Welcome, an updated Papirus icon theme, 2 new features added to Lite Tweaks, the introduction of the 'Pay what You Want' digital download model, 7 new wallpapers, Python default version now set to Python3, and a host of bug fixes and enhancements for our target audience. If you're coming from Windows, you'll find this to be a solid, stable release that will help make your transition to a linux based operating system, user friendly," the developers explain.

The devs share known issues below.

No prompt to eject Media at the end of the Legacy install, prompt is available at the end of the UEFI install.

Release Notes - not working on first installer slide.

Desktop icons - English support only.

Grub - press the ESC key whilst booting in UEFI mode after your BIOS has posted. Use the SHIFT key if running Linux Lite in Legacy mode.

Grub menu shows Linux Lite as "Ubuntu."

If you are ready to try out Linux Lite 5.6, you can download it here now. Should you replace Windows with Linux Lite today? No, not immediately -- you should obviously try it first and make sure sure it fully meets your needs. With that said, you are likely to be very impressed by how capable Linux-based desktop operating systems are these days. Microsoft should be very worried.

Image credit: Inside Creative House / Shutterstock