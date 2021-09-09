CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD has an enormous heatspreader

The transition to PCIe Gen4 is currently in full effect. More and more computers and motherboards with the new standard are being released all the time. Whether or not the average computer user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

As you can imagine, one of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. Today, CORSAIR launches its latest such SSD. Called "MP600 PRO XT," the M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD is insanely fast. To keep it cool and maintain its speedy performance, it is equipped with an enormous heatspreader. Seriously, folks, that heatsink is quite the chonky boy!

"The MP600 PRO XT boasts extreme performance paired with exceptional cooling and compatibility, breaking the 7,000MB/sec barrier with up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, as well as more than one million input/output operations per second (IOPS). The MP600 PRO XT is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND, delivering both great performance and endurance -- up to 3,000TB written," says CORSAIR.

The company further says, "Installed directly onto a motherboard with a compact M.2 2280 industry-standard NVMe form-factor, the MP600 PRO XT sports a uniquely styled aluminum heatspreader to ensure optimal temperatures even under maximum speeds. The heatspreader's high surface area efficiently disperses heat and reduces throttling, giving you the performance you need while also looking more stylish than a typical bare M.2 drive."

The CORSAIR MP600 PRO XT M.2 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD can be had in your choice of three capacities -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The drives are priced at $209.99, $414.99, and $1,024.99 respectively. The MP600 PRO XT can be purchased immediately by using the below links.

