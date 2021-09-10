TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC external SSD supports both Thunderbolt 3 and USB

Solid state drives obviously make wonderful internal computer boot drives, but believe it or not, they are really great options for external storage too. Not only are SSDs smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they use less power and are much quicker as well.

If you are in the market for an external solid state drive, you must check out the TEAMGROUP T-CREATE CLASSIC. Not only is the drive fast and small, but it has a special trick -- it supports both Thunderbolt 3 and USB! In other words, it is an excellent option for those that value versatility and optimal compatibility.

"For creators seeking an SSD that is compatible with a variety of interfaces and platforms and can transfer large files at high speeds, the T-CREATE CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 External SSD with its multi-interface support meets all the criteria. The SSD features a single Type C connector that supports Thunderbolt 3 and 4, as well as USB3.2 Gen2 interfaces. Just plug and play, and it will automatically detect the interface type without needing time-consuming configuring," says TEAMGROUP.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: JBL Quantum 350 is a Discord-certified wireless gaming headset

The company further says, "The CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 External SSD can reach speeds of up to 900MB/s when using the USB interface. Unleash the performance of PCIe Gen3x4 by connecting it to a Thunderbolt 3 port, which allows it to reach speeds of up to 2,700MB/s. The SSD's glacier silver aluminum heatsink has a classic and elegant design, providing high durability and excellent cooling purposes during high-speed data transfers. The largest capacity version comes in at 4TB of storage, meeting the needs of a wide variety of creators."

TEAMGROUP shares specifications below.

Model CLASSIC Thunderbolt 3 External SSD Interface Thunderbolt 3 Type-C

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Capacity 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Color Sliver Voltage DC +5V Performance Thunderbolt 3 R/W up to 2,700MB/s

USB 3.2 R/W up to 900MB/s Weight 180g Dimensions 109.5(L) x 65(W) x 15(H)mm Operating System Windows / Mac / Linux Warranty 5-year limited warranty

The dual-interface T-CREATE CLASSIC external SSD will be sold in three capacities later this month -- 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. TEAMGROUP has priced the drives at $249.99, $449.99, and $899.99 respectively. You will eventually be able to order the SSD here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.