Nintendo Switch finally gets Bluetooth audio

The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, and since then, the video game console has been a runaway success. Its ability to serve as both a portable and home game machine has contributed to its popularity, but also, the COVID-19 pandemic likely increased sales too. You see, as people were stuck in quarantine, many of them turned to the Nintendo Switch and popular games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

As great as the Nintendo Switch is, the system is definitely not perfect. For instance, it is underpowered compared to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Not to mention, many consumers consider the controllers to be defective, as the thumb-sticks often develop "drift" and lose accuracy. One of the oddest deficiencies, however, is the lack of Bluetooth audio. This was a very curious thing, as the Switch supported the wireless standard, just not for sound.

Well, folks, today this changes. You see, with today's release of system update Ver. 13.0.0, Nintendo Switch finally has Bluetooth audio support. In other words, if you have Bluetooth headphones or a speaker, you can pair them to the console for improved sound. This includes all variants of the console, including the budget Lite system and upcoming OLED model. Thankfully, there is no longer a need to use third-party solutions such as this one.

Unfortunately, the implementation is not perfect. Nintendo shares Bluetooth audio limitations below.

Bluetooth microphones are not supported.

Up to two wireless controllers can connect to a Nintendo Switch system while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.

Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active.

Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay.

