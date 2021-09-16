Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.194, plus new Snipping Tool, Clock with Focus Sessions, and Calculator apps

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 11 build for Insiders on the Dev Channel that offered new Start menu sign-in options.

Today, the software giant releases a new build to Insiders in the Beta Channel. Updates here are more representative of the version of Windows 11 set to start rolling out to non-Insiders next month. This build comes with a large number of fixes, and you can now enjoy playing around with some of apps that will be included in the new OS too.

The updated apps include Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Clock with Focus Sessions.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

Fixes in the new build include:

Addressed an issue where if you enable then disable a contrast theme, it would lead to artifacts in title bars, in some cases making the minimize/maximize/close buttons hard to see and use.

Fixed a crash with certain connected devices that could result in not being able to use Bluetooth.

Mitigated an issue that was resulting in subtitles not appearing when expected in certain apps, particularly Japanese language subtitles.

Fixed an issue that was causing certain PCs to bugcheck during modern standby.

Mitigated an issue when typing with certain third party IMEs into the search box in Settings that could result in the candidate window being rendered elsewhere on-screen (not attached to the search box) and/or characters inserted into the search box not displaying.

Fixed an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.

command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding. This build includes a change that aligns the enforcement of the Windows 11 system requirements on Virtual Machines (VMs) to be the same as it is for physical PCs. Previously created VMs running Insider Preview builds may not update to the latest preview builds. In Hyper-V, VMs need to be created as a Generation 2 VM.

Known issues to be aware of include:

[General]

Microsoft is investigating reports from Insiders in the Beta Channel where after upgrading to Windows 11, they are not seeing the new Taskbar and the Start menu doesn’t work. To workaround this if you are impacted, please try going to Windows Update > Update history, uninstalling the latest cumulative update for Windows, and the reinstall it by checking for updates.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bugcheck with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

[Start]

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

System and Windows Terminal is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X).

[Taskbar]

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the "Windows Explorer" process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[Widgets]

The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Microsoft Store]

Microsoft continues to work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Windows Sandbox]