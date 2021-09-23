MSI PRO AP241 All-in-One PC is ready for Microsoft Windows 11

As more and more people work from home, they are quickly realizing that their dwellings are simply too small to accommodate a large desk and workstation. While some folks have turned to makeshift solutions like laptops atop kitchen tables, other workers want proper desktops and designated work areas.

While desktop towers may be too bulky, all-in-one computers may be the perfect option. Since the PC is integrated into the monitor, it has a far smaller footprint than a traditional desktop. Today, MSI launches an elegant such computer that professionals should adore. It is available in both black and white colors, so you can better match your home's decor. Called "PRO AP241 All-in-One," it ships with Windows 10, but is absolutely ready for an upgrade to the upcoming Windows 11.

ALSO READ: Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is made of garbage, and that's a good thing

Advertisement

"The All-in-One PC features powerful processors, eye care technology, and an IPS panel for a wide viewing angle and enhanced viewing experience. The PRO AP241 includes the desktop-grade H510 chipset with new 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake CPU, a major step up from other All-in-One PCs on the market, which utilize mobile-grade processors. Featuring up to Intel Core i7-11700 processor, the PRO AP241 is responsive with low load times when multitasking and remains cool through heavy workloads due to the server-grade cooling system designed to reduce CPU thermal throttling," says MSI.

The company further says, "The PRO AP241 comes with an MSI Full HD Webcam with an integrated microphone. Bluetooth 5.1 and built-in Wi-Fi provide enhanced wireless device compatibility with headsets, mice, keyboards and more, optimizing setups and reducing wire clutter. When taking calls, the IPS panel display has a wide viewing angle and full HD resolution (1920x1080) giving a crystal clear video call experience as well as easily readable text and graphics."

MSI shares specifications below.

CPU Up to Intel Core i7-11700

Up to Intel Core i7-11700 CHIPSET Intel H510

Intel H510 STORAGE 1x M.2 SSD (auto switch), 1x 2.5" HDD / SSD, 2x SATA connector

1x M.2 SSD (auto switch), 1x 2.5" HDD / SSD, 2x SATA connector MEMORY 2x DDR4 2666/ 3200MHz SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB

2x DDR4 2666/ 3200MHz SO-DIMMs, up to 64GB GRAPHICS Intel UHD Graphics

Intel UHD Graphics PANEL RESOLUTION 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 ADJUSTABLE STAND -5°~20°

-5°~20° AUDIO 2 x 3W

2 x 3W LAN Realtek RTL8111H

Realtek RTL8111H WIRELESS LAN Intel Wireless AC 9462 / Intel Wireless AX201 (either one)

Intel Wireless AC 9462 / Intel Wireless AX201 (either one) BLUETOOTH 5.1

5.1 USB 3.2 PORTS 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A

4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A USB 2.0 PORTS 2x USB 2.0 Type A

2x USB 2.0 Type A HDMI OUT 1

1 AUDIO PORT 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out

1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out DIMENSION (W X H X D) 541.93 x 227.93 x 426.45mm

There are several configurations of MSI PRO AP241 All-in-One from which to choose, such as this one that is powered by a Pentium Gold processor for $577 and this model that has an Intel Core i3 CPU for $699. While MSI promises a Core i7 variant will be made available eventually, I could not find one for sale yet. However, you can buy the Core i5 model here now for just $949.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.