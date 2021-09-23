Plugable TBT4-HUB3C hub is compatible with both Thunderbolt 4 and USB4

Thunderbolt docks and docking stations are rather common, but believe it or not, Thunderbolt hubs are still quite rare. Quite frankly, other than the excellent offering from OWC that we previously reviewed, there really are no other such hubs on the market.

Well, folks, today this changes as Plugable launches its own such hub for both Windows and Mac. Called "TBT4-HUB3C," the company seems quite proud that it uses the Intel Goshen Ridge chipset, and rightfully so. You see, this chipset makes the hub compatible with both Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. This makes the hub very veratile. In addition to the TBT4-HUB3C, the company is releasing a new high-end Thunderbolt 4/USB4 cable in two lengths -- 1 meter (TBT4-40G1M) and 2 meters (TBT4-40G2M).

"First of its kind to market, the TBT4-HUB3C is the only hub designed to transform the full functionality of your laptop's USB-C or Thunderbolt port into three equally functional ports -- including display, data, and charging features. Meaning if your laptop supports two extra displays, the hub will support two displays. With all three downstream Thunderbolt ports, you can connect external devices such as monitors, storage drives, or network adapters and receive the same top-tier functionality across the board," says Plugable.

Advertisement

The company further says, "The hub also powers the laptop with 60W Power Delivery, can daisy chain up to six devices, and comes packaged with a USB-C to HDMI 2.0 adapter and 0.8m Thunderbolt 4 cable that will give users extra versatility in their desk setups. Plugable is fully leaning into the future, creating a future-proof device that will make connecting a multitude of devices simple. To further this mission, the TBT4-HUB3C is built on the only chipset to provide both USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 functionality -- the Intel Goshen Ridge Chipset."

While Plugable's hub looks like a solid product, it unfortunately has the same design flaw as OWC's offering -- the Thunderbolt host connector is on the front of the hub, meaning you will have a wire visibly hanging off the face. This is not the end of the world, but I would prefer it was on the rear. Sadly, the TBT4-HUB3C also lacks the USB-A port found on the front of the OWC hub. It does, however, come with an HDMI cable, which is rather cool.

The TBT4-HUB3C Thunderbolt 4 Hub can be purchased from Amazon immediately here for $189. However, for a limited time, Plugable is offering a clickable $15-off coupon, which brings the price to a more-reasonable $174. The company's new Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 cable can be had here now. The 1-meter cable costs $33.95, but there is also a $5-off coupon. The 2-meter cable is $59, but there is a $10-off coupon for it.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.