Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced new Surface devices this week, which will be released on the same day as the company's Windows 11 operating system. Preordering is available, and the devices come with Windows 11 preinstalled.

Some native apps on Windows 11 may require an Internet connection on first run before they can be used.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

FURY CTRL

FURY CTRL by Kingston Technology adds options to Kingston Fury RGB products to customize the lighting effects.

It includes a number of presets and options to create custom patterns.

Invoice Ninja

Invoice Ninja is an invoicing application that allows its users to create invoices, track payments and expenses. It includes project and task management functionality, and may track time as well.

Pro and Enterprise versions, as well as a self-hosted version, are available that lift certain limits, such as the number of clients, invoices and quotes.

PC Health Check app

Microsoft's PC Health Check app checks if a PC meets the system requirements for the company's Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft re-released the tool this week, adding much needed information to the check.

Previously, PC Health Check would simply state that a PC is not compatible with Windows 11. In the new version, it highlights why the PC is not compatible.

Notable Update

Paint.net 4.3 switched from using the .NET Framework to .NET 5, which improved performance greatly according to the developer.