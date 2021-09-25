Windows 7 2021 Edition brings in elements of Windows 11

Windows 11 is set to start rolling out to compatible systems from next month, but for many people, Microsoft’s operating system design peaked with Windows 7.

Will the brand new operating system win over the doubters? It’s too early to say, but Windows 7 2021 Edition gives us the best of both worlds -- the aged operating system we know and love, brought bang up to date with modern Windows 11 looks and features.

SEE ALSO: This Ubuntu Linux version of 'Windows 11' is available to install now

Advertisement

Conjured up by the Hacker 34, this concept design promises to be "faster, smoother, cleaner, and more modern, while keeping the general aesthetic". Or, to put it another way, it's "Fluent meets Aero for the best UI in any Windows."

His imagined OS offers a centered version of the Windows 7 Start menu and taskbar, and a tabbed version of File Explorer (we can only hope that one day Microsoft will give us this for real).

There’s a modern Task Manager, a choice of new color themes, and Windows 11’s widgets bar. It even lets you pull out individual widgets and drag them to anywhere on screen.

The all new notifications are a nice touch, as is the better quick settings.

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

The concept claims to be "most secure version of Windows ever", and the Hacker 34 even takes a cheeky swipe at Microsoft by saying Windows 7 2021 Edition can run on PCs that can’t handle Windows 11.

He also promises consistent design and animations across the OS, something Microsoft never managed with Windows 10.

Take a look at the video below and share your thoughts about it in the comments.

If you like this concept, you might also enjoy his previous Windows 7 re-imagining.