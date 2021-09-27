C-SPAN Now is a free mobile app for fans of boring content

1 Comment

The C-SPAN television channels are for nerds, and no, I don't intend for that to be a disparaging statement -- quite the contrary. What I mean to say is, viewers of C-SPAN are brainy types that would rather watch the U.S. Congress than reruns of South Park. You know what? Good for them. While I find C-SPAN to be mind-numbingly boring, I have true respect for those that care about the tedious bureaucracy that keeps the USA chugging along.

And now, fans of C-SPAN have a new way to consume the dull video programming they oddly enjoy. Called "C-SPAN Now," it is a new mobile app for both Android and iOS. You can watch coverage of the U.S. House and Senate -- plus other political content -- right on your smartphone. While the app is free, you do need to log in with your TV provider credentials in order to access some of the programming.

Richard Weinstein, C-SPAN Vice President of Digital Media explains, "Through our digital consultancy partnership with software developer Globant, we've built C-SPAN Now to bring C-SPAN's mission -- delivering an unfiltered, high-quality viewing and listening experience of our government's proceedings -- to another digital platform and to new audiences. Our viewers have been telling us: We want C-SPAN video on an app. Today, we're excited to tell our audience: Here it is."

If you are a political nerd that wants to check out the C-SPAN Now app, you can download it immediately. The Android version is available here and the iPhone variant can be had here. Please share with us your experience in the comments below.

