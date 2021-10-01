Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The first batch of Win32 programs are now available in the latest version of Microsoft Store for Windows 11. Microsoft's new Windows 11 operating system will be released next week, on October 5, 2021.

New Windows apps and games

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC is a Win32 program, designed for "viewing, printing, e-signing, sharing, and annotating PDFs".

It is the same application that users may download from Adobe directly.

LibreOffice Vanilla 7.1 ($9.99)

LibreOffice Vanilla is one of the first Win32 applications in Windows 11's Microsoft Store. The program is not free, unlike its non-Store version.

It includes all core applications, Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw and Math.

TeamViewer

The third and final new Win32 application is TeamViewer, a popular remote access, control and support solution.

A free license for non-commercial use is provided on first installation. Existing customers may add a license to unlock the software's full potential.

Notable updates

Paint for Windows 11, a redesigned version is being rolled out. Microsoft removed tabs and changed the look and feel of the program.

PowerToys 0.47.0 is a big stability and bug fix update for the tools collection.