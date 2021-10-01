Linux Mint 20.3 is named 'Una' and Debian Edition (LMDE) 5 is called 'Elsie'

Back in July, we shared with you that Linux Mint 20.3 would be released around Christmas. Unfortunately, that was pretty much all we knew about the upcoming version of the Ubuntu-based operating system. Thankfully, today, the developers give us some more details.

Not only do we now know the name of Linux Mint 20.3, but the moniker of the upcoming Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE) 5 too. Following Mint's tradition of only using female names, the former will be named "Una," while the latter shall be called "Elsie."

In addition to the name and general release date of Linux Mint 20.3, we know some additional information too. For instance, Una will come with the usual trio of desktop environment options -- Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce. The developers also promise new dark themes and other visual enhancements.

Meanwhile, the less-popular LMDE 5 will be based on the bleeding-edge Debian 11 "Bullseye" and use the Cinnamon desktop environment exclusively. Interestingly, the Debian variant will still support ancient 32-bit processors in addition to modern 64-bit chips.

Image credit: NinaMalyna / Shutterstock

