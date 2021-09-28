Logitech MX Keys Mini is a compact wireless keyboard for Windows, Mac, and Linux

Number pads are pointless. Don't get me wrong, I am sure some older folks use them out of habit, but I -- and many other consumers -- never do. Quite frankly, since you can buy a dedicated number keypad if you truly need it, why burden everyone with them just to please a small group of people? As a result, many keyboards are longer than they need to be. While that doesn't sound so bad, it is an annoyance since it takes up valuable desk space -- especially with more and more people working from home these days.

Today, Logitech unveils a slim wireless keyboard without a number pad. Called "MX Keys Mini," it is notable for more than just being compact. The backlit keyboard can fast-charge using USB-C, and Logitech promises up to 5-months of battery life with backlighting off. With the lights on, you can expect up to 10 days of usage.

MX Keys Mini can pair up to three devices using either Bluetooth or the included secure "Bolt" USB dongle, and it is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and other Linux distributions too, such as Ubuntu and Fedora. It can be had in your choice of four colors -- black, graphite, pale gray, and rose. It even has dedicated buttons for dictation, emojis, and mute/unmute microphone.

"MX Keys Mini is equipped with Perfect Stroke, Logitech's best non-mechanical typing technology. The minimalist form factor aligns your shoulders and allows you to place your mouse closer to your keyboard for less hand reaching -- resulting in better posture and improved ergonomics. Its spherically-dished keys place every key, command and shortcut at your fingertips, without cluttering your space with extra keys you don’t need. Increased key stability reduces noise while optimizing responsiveness -- and tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to orient your fingers and stay in your flow," says Logitech.

The company further says, "At Logitech, products are designed to deliver great user experiences and minimize environmental footprint. Sustainable design considers environmental and social impacts from the moment raw materials are sourced right through to end-of-life, which is why a portion of MX Keys Mini’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic -- 30 percent for graphite and 12 percent for pale gray and rose."

So, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is compact, versatile, and sustainable -- all while being offered in four colors? Sounds good to me! Of course, a quality Logitech keyboard such as this will not come cheaply -- the company is asking $99.99. The standard version can be ordered here now in graphite, pale gray, and rose. The Mac-optimized model, which is only offered in pale gray, can be had here. An all-black variant seems to be a Logitech.com exclusive.

