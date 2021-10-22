AMD releases patch and Microsoft releases KB5006746 update to fix Windows 11 performance issues

15 Comments
Windows 11 magnifying glass

One of the known issues with Windows 11 is reduced performance on some AMD systems, notably Ryzen chips. When Microsoft later released the KB5006674 update, things got even worse for some people.

But with the release of a new insider build last week, Microsoft addressed one of the problems, helping to get performance back to expected levels. Now not only has the company released this as the KB5006746 update for all Windows 11 users, but AMD has issued a patch of its own to fix the second of two performance problems.

See also:

Advertisement

It has been known for a little while that both AMD and Microsoft were working on patches for two separate problems that were impacting on Windows 11 performance. With the KB5006746 update, Microsoft addresses an issue that led to an increase in L3 cache latency.

In the release notes for the update, Microsoft says:

Addresses an L3 caching issue that might affect performance in some applications on devices that have AMD Ryzen processors after upgrading to Windows 11 (original release).

The non-security update also fixes a number of other issues, and a full list can be seen here.

AMD's patch addresses a second issue: "UEFI CPPC2 (“preferred core”) may not preferentially schedule threads on a processor’s fastest core".

The fix takes the form of a driver update, and the company says:

  • An AMD Chipset Driver package is now available to address this issue under version 3.10.08.506.
  • Systems with this update applied will report AMD Chipset Software 3.10.08.506 (or newer) within the Apps & Features interface of Windows 11.
  • In addition:
  • For AMD processors with the "Zen 3" architecture: Systems configured with AMD Chipset Driver 3.10.08.506 (or newer) should report version 7.0.3.5 (or newer) for the AMD.Power.Processor.Settings entry in the Windows 11 Provisioning Packages interface.
  • For AMD processors with the "Zen+" or "Zen 2" architectures: Systems configured with AMD Chipset Driver 3.10.08.506 (or newer) should have the AMD Ryzen Balanced power plan selected and active in the Control Panel > Power Options interface.

Image credit: IB Photography / Shutterstock

15 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft decides not to drop Hot Reload from .NET 6 after open-source community backlash

Big changes coming to the App Store later this year

You can download Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds right now

Twitter's algorithms actually promote right-wing ideologies, not liberal ones

Microsoft PowerShell 7.2.0 release candidate 1 now available to download

Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter doubles as an M.2 SSD enclosure

AKG Ara -- a stylish and versatile USB microphone [Review]

Most Commented Stories

Donald Trump launches his new social networking platform called TRUTH Social

37 Comments

KB5006670 is the latest Window update to cause printer problems

27 Comments

Android apps are available to test on Windows 11 now! Here's how to get started

17 Comments

AMD releases patch and Microsoft releases KB5006746 update to fix Windows 11 performance issues

15 Comments

Apple introduces new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max -- its most powerful chips yet

15 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.