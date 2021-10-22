Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter doubles as an M.2 SSD enclosure

So, you bought a laptop that only has USB-C ports and now you are regretting it, eh? Yeah, I totally get it -- it's no fun having to buy dongles and adapters to connect your favorite accessories and devices. Even Apple learned its lesson and brought "legacy" ports back to the newest MacBook Pro. Thankfully, there are multiport adapters on the market that can transform a single USB-C port into several useful ports.

Today, Satechi launches its latest such product. Called "USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter," the portable dock offers HDMI, dual USB-A, and USB-C pass-through power delivery. But wait, what makes it a hybrid device as the name implies? Ah, that is the coolest aspect -- the adapter also serves as an M.2 solid state enclosure! Unfortunately, only SATA SSDs (such as this one) are compatible -- NVMe drives will not work. Other potential downsides? The adapter does not offer an Ethernet port or an SD card reader.

"Built with data storage top of mind, the USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter features a built-in SSD storage compartment and fast data transfer rates (up to 5 Gbps) to easily increase memory storage and hold important file backups safely in one place. The Hybrid Multiport Adapter additionally includes two USB-A 3.0 data ports for more data transfer options via USB devices peripherals, making it even easier to import and save files from other devices, drives, and more," says Satechi.

The company further says, "While using the Hybrid Multiport Adapter, users can enjoy a stunning 4K HDMI output on their display. With a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, the adapter offers an overall smoother viewing experience for work or play. The adapter is additionally equipped with a USB-C PD charging port and up to 100W of power (15W used by the hub for operation), enabling connected devices to stay charged throughout the day."

The Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter can be ordered here immediately. The portable hub/enclosure is reasonably priced at just $89.99. As an added bonus, you can save $5 by clicking the coupon box on the product page before checking out. The adapter can be had in your choice of two colors -- black or space gray.

