Fedora 35 Linux-based operating system available for download with GNOME 41

Today is the day many of us have been waiting for -- Fedora 35 is officially here! Yes, folks, you can download the operating system immediately. For many Linux users, Fedora is considered the best distribution based on the open source kernel. Why? Because Fedora focuses on truly free and open source software -- a pure Linux experience. It is also fairly bleeding edge, while at the same time, remaining stable enough for daily use.

What makes Fedora 35 exciting? This version operating system uses the brand-new GNOME 41 as its default desktop environment. GNOME 41 is notable for having significant performance improvements when using Wayland. Speaking of Wayland, Fedora 35 Beta will run faster when using it with an NVIDIA GPU. Plus, version 35 Beta gets NVIDIA with XWayland, for an improved experience when using apps that aren't designed for Wayland.

"The new features and enhancements in Fedora 35 are aimed at improving the overall experience for all levels of users - from beginner to advanced. This release continues the Fedora Project's emphasis on delivering leading-edge open source technologies and includes updates spanning the Linux kernel to the desktop experience," says The Fedora Project.

Matthew Miller, project leader and Red Hat employee explains, "With Fedora 35, the Fedora Project continues towards our vision of a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities. We prioritize bringing the latest Linux innovation to our users. This latest version is focused on polishing features and support for improved performance and an even better user experience -- helping to bridge the gap between new and expert users."

Ready to install Fedora 35 with GNOME 41? You can grab the ISO here. If you prefer a "spin" of Fedora that uses a different desktop environment (such as KDE Plasma, or Cinnamon), you can download those here. The ARM variant, for devices like Raspberry Pi, is here. Before you install the OS, be sure to read the full list of changes here. And remember, folks, this a pre-release variant of the operating system, so you should expect bugs.

