Satechi launches a trio of multiport adapters for M1-powered Apple Mac computers

When Apple went all-in on USB-C/Thunderbolt with its MacBook computers, many people were upset. True, USB-C is the future, but the problem is, we don't live in the future -- we exist in the present. And so, consumers were forced to buy dongles and adapters to use their accessories. Need an Ethernet connection? Buy a dongle. Want to to read an SD card? Buy a dongle. Trying to connect a USB-A mouse? Buy a dongle. You get the point.

Thankfully, in 2021, Apple brought some previously eliminated ports back to the MacBook Pro. For instance, the newest laptops have an SD card reader and HDMI video. What they still lack, unfortunately, are Ethernet and USB-A. If you need those things, you will still need to invest in dongles and adapters.

Today, Satechi launches a trio of multiport adapters that are designed for M1 Mac computers. While they should work with some Intel Mac computers and Windows machines too, the company strongly suggests devices with Apple Silicon are the real focus. One of the new products is a stationary/home dock that uses Thunderbolt, while the other two are portable USB-C multiport adapters.

Satechi shares details about the new products below, including informative videos.

Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Designed with innovation in mind, the new Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse for Apple M1 Max MacBook Pro users, offering eleven ports from a single connection, including three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack port. It also includes a removable AC adapter for an extra boost of external power to help run those high-powered peripherals. Thunderbolt 4 Dock adds a modern yet functional touch to any works.

USB-C Multiport MX Adapter

Specifically designed for M1 devices, the USB-C Multiport MX Adapter enables users to utilize the full potential of the M1 Mac using a single port, including stunning 4K dual HDMI display, Gigabit Ethernet connection, fast PD charging, and multitude of data ports including USB-C data, USB-A 3.0 data, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack port. Perfect for peripherals, the MX adapter connects keyboards, USBs, mice, and more with ease, while outputting a hi-res display up to 60Hz on one and 30Hz on the other. Plus, the MX adapter is equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port to help keep peripherals charged throughout the work day, up to 100W.

USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1

Featuring six essential ports in one powerful adapter, the USB-C Multimedia Adapter provides all the ports needed for a productive workspace with two 4K HDMI ports (60Hz/30Hz), one USB-C PD charging port, one USB-C data port, and two USB-A 3.0 data ports. The USB-C Multimedia Adapter is ideal for the new M1 Max MacBook Pro and iPad Pro , offering a hi-res display for up to two HDMI-enabled external monitors, along with ports to connect a multitude of peripherals for the ultimate workplace setup.

All three of the new Satechi multiport adapters can be purchased today. The Thunderbolt 4 Dock is available now from Best Buy here for $299.99. The USB-C Multimedia Adapter M1 is also for sale at Best Buy, and it can be had here for $149.99. The USB-C Multiport MX Adapter, which is my personal favorite of the three, can be bought from Amazon here for $179.99.

