PATRIOT unveils VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM

When you are a computer-builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about PC components. What do I mean by this? Well, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... yawn!

Thankfully, the age of DDR5 is finally here. After dealing with DDR4 for so many years now, we will soon see PCs with DDR5 memory inside. One of the companies leading this industry shift is PATRIOT, and today that company unveils its impressive VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM.

ALSO READ: Satechi launches a trio of multiport adapters for M1-powered Apple Mac computers

Advertisement

"VIPER VENOM RGB DDR5 modules come with the stylish VENOM heatshield design with a new design to combine the LED light bar and the heatshield. The RGB light bar is an entirely new design with updated synchronization software and illumination patterns. The unique architecture of DDR5 has localized voltage adjustments based on a locked/unlocked PMIC (power management integrated circuit) and SPD HUB (serial presence detection), which provides simultaneous monitoring, threshold protection, intelligent voltage control, and power management to achieve more comprehensive voltage control," says PATRIOT.

ALSO READ: Barnes and Noble unveils NOOK GlowLight 4

The company further says, "Furthermore, the on-chip ECC function enables active error correction to improve data integrity and enhance performance and stability. Each module is constructed with a ten-layer PCB to offer excellent signal integrity and unmatched stability with a physical height tailor-made to fit most CPU coolers in the market without interference."

PATRIOT shares the DDR5 kits and their associated specifications below.

While pricing is unknown for now, PATRIOT's VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM will be available for purchase here in Q1 of 2022 -- that's not too far off. These sticks will be offered in kits of 16GB or 32GB and range in speed from 4800MHz to 6200MHz. You will also be able to choose between RGB and non-RGB heat spreaders.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.