Get 'Data-First Marketing' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Digital transformation has created a widening gap between what the CEO and business expect marketing to do and what the CMO and the marketing organization actually deliver.

The key to unlocking the true value of marketing is data -- from actual buyer behavior to targeting info on social media platforms to marketing’s own campaign metrics. Data is the next big battlefield for not just marketers, but also for the business because the judicious application of data analytics will create a competitive advantage in the Age of Analytics.

This book includes:

A step-by-step process to help businesses transform into data-first marketing organizations

A self-assessment which will help to place your organization on the Data-First Marketing Maturity Model and serve as a guide to complete your transformation

Practical tips for incorporating data in your daily tasks using the Data-First Marketing Campaign Framework

How to drive business growth and increase pipeline, revenue and customer loyalty

Are you ready to institute a data-first approach throughout your marketing organization? This resource gives you the specific framework to focus and execute data-first marketing campaigns, focusing you on the right processes, the right technology, the right data, and the right mindset to enable you to meet business goals.

Data-First Marketing, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 22, so act fast.