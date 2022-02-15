Windows Package Manager (Winget) update adds new experimental features

No Comments

The Windows Package Manager -- also known as Winget -- is an open source tool designed to make it easier to install software on Windows 10 and Windows 11, by automating and speeding up the process. If you’ve used a package manager in a Linux distro you’ll know what to expect.

Microsoft has now released a new preview build with a number of a fixes and improvements. It has also enabled a raft of experimental features in the build.

Windows Package Manager 1.3.432-preview is the first development build since the Windows Package Manager 1.2 release candidate and will be made available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and Windows Package Manager Insiders.

Advertisement

The full list of changes in the new release is as follows:

Photo CreditKiselev Andrey Valerevich / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

First new Kali Linux release of 2022 includes visual improvements and more

When is the best time to buy a new smartphone?

Windows Package Manager (Winget) update adds new experimental features

Over 80 percent of employees admit accessing a previous employer's data

Internet Society members' data exposed in breach

My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

New adversaries add to already crowded threat landscape

Most Commented Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is an Android tablet no one will want as it's not an Apple iPad

20 Comments

Microsoft will warn you if your computer can't run Windows 11... even if it is already running Windows 11

16 Comments

Users complain of overheating Windows 11 systems and broken printing after installing KB5010414

15 Comments

Do we need a condom emoji?

11 Comments

Microsoft is making some important changes to the Windows 11 taskbar with the KB5010414 update

11 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.