Windows Package Manager (Winget) update adds new experimental features

The Windows Package Manager -- also known as Winget -- is an open source tool designed to make it easier to install software on Windows 10 and Windows 11, by automating and speeding up the process. If you’ve used a package manager in a Linux distro you’ll know what to expect.

Microsoft has now released a new preview build with a number of a fixes and improvements. It has also enabled a raft of experimental features in the build.

Windows Package Manager 1.3.432-preview is the first development build since the Windows Package Manager 1.2 release candidate and will be made available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and Windows Package Manager Insiders.

The full list of changes in the new release is as follows:

Add Package Dependencies to index. by @hackean-msft in #1667

Update windows-package-manager-release-roadmap.md by @opsetech in #1770

Bug fix: PackageTrackingCatalog and SQLiteIndexUpdate by @hackean-msft in #1780

Update TSG with more information about a known issue by @ashpatil-msft in #1785

Added argument to control whether to upgrade packages if they have "unknown" versions by @jedieaston in #1765

First drafted client cmdlets from Hackathon 221 by @denelon in #1760

Fix some build warnings by @lechacon in #1794

Fix Typo in upgrade.md by @floh96 in #1822

Add support for UnsupportedOSArchitectures manifest element by @lechacon in #1807

Added check for maximum size of downloaded file names by @jedieaston in #1842

Fix DLL load error in WinGetUtil by @lechacon in #1844

Update localization strings by @JohnMcPMS in #1845

Add comments for localization by @lechacon in #1847

Moved "Installing Dependencies" message to only print if there are dependencies to install. by @jedieaston in #1851

Adds experiment to know if PATH is common issue. by @Lewiscowles1986 in #1841

Check FS feature flags instead of checking for NTFS by @sredna in #1859

Add titles to 1.1 schema for ExpectedReturnCode and UnsupportedOSArchitecture by @ryfu-msft in #1862

Split pipeline build job into x86 and x64 by @lechacon in #1852

Allow upgrades in packages that register a different installer type by @lechacon in #1796

Add a default user agent to REST source calls by @JohnMcPMS in #1839

Add upgrade functionality in Com api by @yao-msft in #1853

Print the upgrade table during upgrade --all by @jedieaston in #1866

by @jedieaston in #1866 Add support for markets by @lechacon in #1806

[ImgBot] Optimize images by @vedantmgoyal2009 in #1871

Fix crash that can occur when failure pointers are null by @JohnMcPMS in #1880

Added extra check for valid arguments in upgrade . by @jedieaston in #1874

. by @jedieaston in #1874 Add InstallerErrorCode to COM interface by @JohnMcPMS in #1926

Update gif animation for winget install wingetcreate by @ryfu-msft in #1931

Bump version to 1.3 by @JohnMcPMS in #1933

