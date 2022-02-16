Micron kills Crucial Ballistix

Crucial Ballistix is officially dead. Yes, folks, Micron has decided to kill this popular line of PC memory for gamers and enthusiasts. In a very uneventful announcement, the company simply says the Crucial Ballistix product line has reached "end-of-life." This will surely be a gut-punch to many PC builders.

Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager, Micron Commercial Products Group explains, "We remain focused on growing our NVMe and Portable SSD product categories, which both offer storage solutions for PC and console gamers. Additionally, Crucial JEDEC standard DDR5 memory provides mainstream gamers with DDR5-enabled computers with better high-speed performance, data transfers and bandwidth than previously available with Crucial Ballistix memory."

ALSO READ: Micron launches insanely fast Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD

What does this really mean? Well, it seems the company is looking to better establish the Micron name with mainstream consumers -- especially with upcoming DDR5 memory products. With that said, the Crucial brand will not disappear, as Micron still intends to release RAM and solid state drives that carry the Crucial name, for instance. You will simply no longer see any new Ballistix products.

Image Credit: IkeHayden / Shutterstock

