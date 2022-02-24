Belkin launches CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock for Windows 11, macOS, and iPadOS

I'm a desktop guy. I like using a proper keyboard, mouse, and large monitor. Not to mention, desktop computers are usually easier to upgrade compared to a laptop. With that said, desktops are very inconvenient, as they cannot be easily taken from place to place. Sure, you can technically lug your desktop and monitor to the local Starbucks, but you'll look like a total nutcase. Obviously, a laptop is more versatile thanks to its easy portability.

If you want the portability of a laptop but want to use a large monitor, keyboard, and mouse, a docking station can be an elegant solution. A dock can transform your notebook into a makeshift desktop -- all while charging the computer at the same time. Today, Belkin launches its latest such product -- the CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock for Windows 11, macOS, and iPadOS. It is also compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C. However, using over USB-C instead of TB can limit the video-out to two monitors rather than three.

Belkin explains, "The CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a full-featured docking station allowing users to connect their Mac and Windows computers to multiple devices and accessories for data, video, ethernet, and power all through a single cable connection. Packed with the latest Power Delivery 3.0 technology, the docking station provides up to 90W of power to efficiently charge connected devices simultaneously, and offers up to 4K video resolutions for dual displays and up to 8K video resolutions for a single display. It also supports triple monitor displays on select laptop models."

This new Belkin docking station is loaded with useful ports, including an SD card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C on the front. The Thunderbolt 4 host port (which connects to the laptop using the included 3-foot cable) is also located on the face. The rear is home to dual HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 (downstream), and four USB-A ports -- two of which are USB 2.0, while the other pair is USB 3.1. You can check out the diagram below.

The Belkin CONNECT Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock looks like a very nice product, but it is a bit pricey. The dock can be ordered here now for $399.99. While that is not the most expensive docking station on the market, that price definitely puts it on the higher end. With that said, Belkin is a very trustworthy brand that has been around for a very long time, so it may be worth the premium over some lesser brands.

