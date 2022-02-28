Windows 11 now on close to 20 percent of PCs

No Comments

The last time we looked at market share for Windows 11, we reported that the new operating system had doubled its share and was on 16.1 percent of systems.

A month later, and that growth isn’t showing any signs of slowing, but in reporting on the latest figures, AdDuplex turns the spotlight on a much more important situation.

Advertisement

While the company's findings show that Windows 11 now sits on 19.3 of PCs, with a further 0.3 percent running an Insider build, the company doesn’t provide its usual commentary.

With the graphs presented in yellow and blue, the color of the Ukrainian flag, AdDuplex (which was founded in Vilnius, Lithuania) states:

While the data in the chart is real, it doesn't really matter today.

What matters is helping Ukraine in the fight for its future. Please, donate here or help in any other way you can. Thank you!

There’s no arguing with that.

Elsewhere, according to the latest figures, Windows 10’s share is now:

  • Windows 10 21H2 -- 21 percent
  • Windows 10 21H1 -- 27.5 percent
  • Windows 10 20H2 -- 17.9 percent
  • Windows 10 1903 -- 1.3 percent
  • Windows 10 1909 -- 2.5 percent
  • Windows 10 2004 -- 7.9 percent
  • Windows 10 1809 (and older) -- 2.4 percent

Image credit: Kues / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Windows 11 now on close to 20 percent of PCs

Innovation and culture shift are needed to reach a 'new digital normal'

KB5010414 update for Windows 11 is hiding the Start menu

How enterprises can boost security with vulnerability management [Q&A]

TVAddons concedes defeat and says that massive piracy lawsuit brings closure

Lenovo unveils trio of IdeaPad Chromebooks -- Duet 3, Flex 3i, and Flex 5i

Using voice biometrics to stop fraud and deliver a better customer experience

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is right to brand Windows 11 hackers with a scarlet watermark

44 Comments

AvdanOS is the Windows 11/macOS Monterey alternative we need!

39 Comments

Microsoft is testing an annoying desktop watermark if you install Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

17 Comments

You may have just installed Windows 11, but Microsoft could be readying Windows 12

14 Comments

Is the Netflix price hike too much for you?

14 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.