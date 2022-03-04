Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-eighty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Windows 11 is already on 19.3 percent of all PCs according to the latest usage stats released by AdDuplex. The company monitors about 5,000 Microsoft Store applications through its services and uses telemetry to publish monthly usage statistics.

New Windows apps and games

Windows 11 Fixer

Windows 11 Fixer is an open source tweaker for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.

Functionality includes changing the functionality or appearance of Windows 11, uninstalling default system applications, installing popular third-party applications, and modifying privacy and security settings.

WhoCrashed

WhoCrashed 7 Home Edition is a crash analyzer for Windows. The latest version adds full support for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system; this includes support for the latest bugchecks.

The program analyses crash dumps to discover the reason for the system crash and provides users with guidance on resolving these issues.

Notable updates

ExplorerPatcher adds support for the Windows 10 Start Menu and for new operating system builds.

Microsoft Edge 99 is a security and feature update. It introduces support for setting a primary password and navigating PDF documents using page thumbnails.

VMWare Tools 12.0.0 adds official support for Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.