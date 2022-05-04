New fund launched to support open source maintainers

Open source software provides much of the backbone of our digital society. Yet many of the developers and maintainers working on some of the most critical projects embedded across networks and products remain unpaid or underpaid.

To help address this, Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Appwrite is launching a new Open Source Software Fund (OSS Fund), which will award $50,000 in its first year to open source maintainers whose projects provide the very foundation for today's digital infrastructure but who aren't being compensated as such.

According to the Linux Foundation open source makes up 70 to 90 percent of all software. It's therefore more important than ever that the people who contribute to maintaining this resource are properly compensated in order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the open source ecosystem.

Advertisement

"I know what it's like to spend long hours in front of your computer, putting your blood, sweat and tears into something you love and that is also benefiting thousands or even millions of people around the world," says Eldad Fux, founder and CEO of Appwrite. "I've known all along that we would use some of Appwrite's success and investment to support other developers and maintainers just like me, to give back in order to look forward. We hope our contribution can make a difference."

Applications for the fund are open now and will be accepted on an annual basis. Recipients will be chosen by the Appwrite Developer Relations team. You can find out more and nominate a project to benefit from the fund on the Appwrite site.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com